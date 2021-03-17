Pango Group Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website

GLENDALE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group, a leading group of independent financial services companies that have successfully served clients throughout California for over 25 years, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://pangogroup.com .

Given that Pango Group owns and manages over 30 offices and 300 employees, they wanted to ensure that the website was comprehensive and brought together all of the Pango Group family of companies into one online location.

The new website features a more streamlined, modern design and easy access to essential information to help its clients and partners better understand the company's dynamic. This includes showcasing each Pango Group brand and its service offerings, illustrating the company's mission, vision, and values, sharing essential news, and providing more information about its history and philanthropic causes it contributes to.

"We are so excited about the debut of the new Pango Group website! With this new look and feel, we know that our partners and prospective clients will be able to understand better the breadth and depth of who Pango Group is and how we differ from other organizations in our industry," said Scott Akerley, CEO of Pango Group.

Akerley went onto add, "The newly designed Pango Group website brings together all of our brands, services, and people into one centralized place, allowing visitors to truly get a feel for not just who we are as an organization, but also for who we are as humans and the passion and genuine care we have for our people, partners, and communities."

Pango Group's website will grow organically over time and regularly updated with news of expanded locations and service offerings, pertinent client and partner information, organization milestones, and more.

Everyone is encouraged to explore the new website at https://pangogroup.com/ .

Contact:

Lucia Asbury

[email protected]

(760) 697-9146

SOURCE Pango Group

Related Links

http://www.pangogroup.com

