Pango Group Announces New Escrow Company, California Elite Escrow

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group, a family of companies that are the leading California-based settlement service experts, announced the opening of a new escrow brand - California Elite Escrow - in the heart of Long Beach, California.



Pango Group has constantly been looking for new areas to expand its services into so that it can live out its mission: to run exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve.

As of today, August 5th, California Elite Escrow, the newest Pango Group Brand, will open its doors for service.

"We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to serve clients in Long Beach and surrounding cities. We're so glad that we will be able to assist clients and be a part of this community," said Jeff Russell, President of Pango Group.

"I am so grateful that our organization has the ability to continue to grow, flourish and support our people. We really are living our mission every day," shared Jeff.

California Elite Escrow is located at 3780 Kilroy Airport Way Suite 325, Long Beach. The company will provide escrow services to clients in the areas of residential purchases, commercial purchases, refinances, new construction, and more.

You can learn more about California Elite Escrow by visiting their website www.caeliteescrow.com .

ABOUT PANGO GROUP

Pango Group is a family of companies that includes Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, VOI Insurance Solutions, and Document Archive Solutions.

Pango Group has been one of the leading independent escrow resources in California for over 20 years with locations from Los Angeles to Orange County to the Coachella Valley and San Diego and owns and manages over 30 offices and 300 employees.

The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve has been an integral part of its success. Most recently, it was named one of the Best Places to Work for the 6th year in a row in Los Angeles.

Contact:

Jennifer Gilbert

jgilbert@pangogroup.com

SOURCE Pango Group

Related Links

http://www.pangogroup.com

