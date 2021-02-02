Pango Group Announces Relaunch of New Escrow Company, Escrow Trust Advisors

"We are beyond thrilled to join forces with people who understand and care about the community and possess expertise in the local market. And, in turn, we are incredibly grateful to be able to serve clients and play an even bigger positive role in this community," said Jeff Russell, President of Pango Group.

The Escrow Trust Advisors office is located in Glendale, CA. The company will provide escrow services to clients in residential purchases, commercial purchases, refinances, new construction, and more.

"I am so excited that our organization has found a team that truly understands and is passionate about our mission, values, and vision. I know that this company will do incredible things for its people, partners, and community," shared Jeff.

You can learn more about Escrow Trust Advisors by visiting their website https://escrowtrustadvisors.com/ .

ABOUT PANGO GROUP

Pango Group is a family of companies that includes California Elite Escrow, Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, AV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, VOI Insurance Solutions, Mosaic Signing Services, California Settlement Services, and Document Archive Solutions.

Pango Group has been one of the leading independent escrow resources in California for over 20 years, with locations from Los Angeles to Orange County to the Coachella Valley and San Diego, and owns and manages over 30 offices and 300 employees.

The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities they serve has been an integral part of its success. This has been illustrated by the company being named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for 22 years.

Contact:

Lucia Asbury

[email protected]pangogroup.com

(760) 697-9146

SOURCE Pango Group

