Pango Group Announces the Launch of Its Escrow Apprenticeship Program

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group - one of the leading independent escrow resources in California - recently announced that it has launched an Escrow Apprenticeship Program.

Given changes in the economic climate and the high demand for qualified candidates in the escrow services industry, Pango Group saw this as the perfect opportunity to create a program that supported its mission of enhancing the lives of the people, partners, and communities they serve.

"We saw so many candidates who were hungry, humble, and smart applying for Escrow Assistant positions with little to no experience. We didn't want to turn them away because we saw so much potential in them and knew there had to be an alternative. So, we got together some great minds within our organization to build this program," shared Stacy Kung, Escrow Support Services Manager at Pango Group.

Pango Group's Escrow Apprenticeship Program is a nine-month program that teaches apprentices the intricacies of escrow, including reading and understanding a purchase agreement, how the organization operates, and how to adapt to different escrow officers' processes. In addition to these industry-related skills, the program also emphasizes critical thinking, teamwork, and client service.

"We are confident that this program is going to have a positive impact on our people, partners, and communities. The apprentices are not only learning the skills needed to be exceptional escrow assistants, but are also learning more about living and breathing our mission, vision, and values. By the end of the program, and after reaching set milestones and mastering hard and soft skills, we hope the apprentices will graduate feeling confident about moving into an assistant role in an escrow unit with future growth potential. In addition, they will be able to provide extraordinary escrow services to our clients and will be an invaluable part of the Pango Group Family," said Kari Sabo, Sr. VP of Escrow Operations at Pango Group.

The program will accept apprentices on a rolling basis. Upon successful completion of the program, individuals will move on to being an Escrow Assistant within an established escrow unit where there will be continued education and mentorship to support them in becoming an Escrow Officer in the future.

"I am beyond excited to have the Pango Group Escrow Apprenticeship Program within our organization. It feels great knowing that we are going back to our roots when our company started over 25 years ago. I began my career as a messenger, and many of our amazing employees started as receptionists and messengers, so seeing a new generation learn and grow is pretty special," shared Pango Group CEO Scott Akerley.

For more information about the Pango Group Escrow Apprenticeship Program, please contact Stacy at 818.658.1547 or [email protected].

ABOUT PANGO GROUP

Pango Group is a family of companies that includes California Elite Escrow, Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, VOI Insurance Solutions, Mosaic Signing Services, California Settlement Services, and Document Archive Solutions.

Pango Group has been one of California's leading independent escrow resources for over 25 years, with locations from Los Angeles to Orange County to the Coachella Valley and San Diego, and owns and manages over 20 offices and 300 employees.

The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities they serve has been an integral part of its success. Most recently, it was named one of the Best Places to Work for the 8th year in a row in Los Angeles.

SOURCE Pango Group

Related Links

http://www.pangogroup.com

