Pango Group Hires Second VP of Escrow Operations

Through her wealth of experience, expertise and passion, she will be primarily responsible for supporting escrow operations, streamlining the escrow process across branches and overseeing Pango LAB with cross-training in our virtual assistant department and our audit team.

With a rich history in leading people and her work in the escrow field, Kari will play an essential role in the continued growth of Pango Group and its family of brands.

"I'm very excited to be working with a company that values people so much! The values the company embraces are evident in everyone I meet. I feel privileged to be among a team of individuals who are dedicated to working hard to live them out," shared Kari.

Kari's background in the real estate industry will bring immense value to the Pango Group team and its clients, as she possesses a great deal of experience in the Operations sector, both in Title and Escrow, has been successfully serving clients and companies for nearly four decades and is a firm believer in leading teams through encouragement and positivity.

Her hands-on experience in escrow span across all types of transactions, including residential, mobile homes and REOs, which will ultimately serve an immense asset to both Pango Group and its clients.

"We are thrilled to have Kari join the Pango Group family. Her passion, experience and views on creating a seamless and exceptional client experience will definitely benefit our company and clients. Given our recent expansion, we know that Kari will provide support and insight that will help us continue making raving fans out of everyone we touch," said Joe Curtis, Chief Operating Officer of Pango Group.

Kari Bodine will work primarily out of the Pango Group office located in Glendale, CA.

ABOUT PANGO GROUP

Pango Group recently acquired several escrow companies in the Southern California region in areas that include Beverly Hills and the South Bay. The Pango Group family of companies includes Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, California Settlement Services, VOI Insurance Solutions and owns and manages over 30 offices and 300 employees.

Pango Group has been one of the leading independent escrow resources in California for over 20 years with locations from Los Angeles to Orange County to the Coachella Valley and San Diego.

ABOUT PANGO LAB

In addition to its client-facing services, Pango Group is also known for its internal innovation and forward-thinking mentality, as illustrated in the company launching Pango LAB.

This internal, cross-training office space sets the stage for programs that aim to educate and empower the company's hungry, humble and smart employees. Participants in the program are encouraged to explore, grow and enrich their professional skills.

Ultimately, Pango LAB works to further the company's goal of blending art (Pango Group employees) and science (evolving technologies and training) to create a place that allows the company and team to enhance the services they offer, elevate the client experience and bring fresh ideas to the settlement services industry.

