Pango Group Merges With Total Security, Combined Company Rebranded Point Wild

BOSTON and LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group, a holding company that acquires and operates a portfolio of cybersecurity brands, and Total Security, provider of award-winning antivirus protection Total AV, today announced that the two companies have merged. The combined company will rebrand itself as Point Wild , a holding company operating a portfolio of cybersecurity solutions for consumers and enterprises of all sizes.

"In a constantly connected world, demand for privacy and security services for both consumers and enterprises has never been greater. And, integrating these two industry leaders in cybersecurity will enable the combined company, Point Wild, to steadily scale," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of the newly-formed Point Wild. "The combined business is profitable and its brands are well positioned to win in the global cybersecurity market."

Introducing Point Wild

Point Wild is a fast-growing holding company that acquires, integrates assets into a common platform and manages a diverse portfolio of best-in-class cybersecurity brands. Its trusted brands protect 25 million consumers and enterprises around the globe. Point Wild's brands include Total AV, HotSpot Shield, UltraAV, Betternet, CyEx, Simpluris, Comparitech and more.

Following the merger, Point Wild will generate approximately $600 million in annual revenue and, with TTM EBITDA of $150 million, growing by more than 20 percent annually. Point Wild has an enterprise value of $1.7 billion.

The combined company will operate three go-to-market channels, direct-to-consumer, partner and enterprise. The diverse go-to-market approach ensures flexibility in meeting customer needs while maximizing reach and scalability.

Point Wild's executive leadership, comprising seasoned professionals from technology, finance and cybersecurity, will guide the organization through this next phase of growth. The leadership team includes:

Hari Ravichandran , Founder and CEO

, Founder and CEO Neill Feather , President & COO

, President & COO Blake Cunneen , Head of Corporate Development

, Head of Corporate Development Adam Belmonte , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Tom Serani , Chief Channel Officer

, Chief Channel Officer Tom Hetherington , Chief Legal Officer

, Chief Legal Officer Taylor Hawes , Chief Marketing Officer

, Chief Marketing Officer Courtney Grover , General Manager, Consumer

, General Manager, Consumer Jay Schiavo , General Manager, Partner

, General Manager, Partner Jerry Thompson , EVP, CyEx

, EVP, CyEx Kevin Lee , CEO, Simpluris

, CEO, Simpluris Richard Patterson , CEO, Comparitech

, CEO, Comparitech Birgit Nilsson , VP, Strategic Operations

Deal Advisors

Evercore acted as exclusive financial and debt advisor and Ashurst, McDermott Will & Emery and Paul Weiss acted as legal counsel to Pango Group. Trethowans and Willkie Farr acted as legal counsel to Total Security.

About Point Wild

Point Wild is a holding company that acquires, integrates and manages a diverse portfolio of best-in-class cybersecurity brands for consumers and enterprises. With more than 25 million users worldwide, its consumer-focused offerings include VPN services like Hotspot Shield and Betternet, and antivirus services like Total AV and Ultra AV. Its enterprise solutions feature breach response services like CyEx and Simpluris. This strategy allows Point Wild to address specific security needs across various global market segments. To learn more, visit www.pointwild.com .

