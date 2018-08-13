Pango Group Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Los Angeles

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Pango Group has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Los Angeles.

The company received this admirable title by The Los Angeles Business Journal in its Best Places To Work in Los Angeles list. The list was launched over a decade ago to honor companies that achieve business success while fostering a positive work environment.

"Even though we have made this list for five years in a row, it's still just as exciting as it was in year one. Making this list is important to us because it shows us that we are truly living and breathing our mission to enhance the lives of the people, partners and communities we serve," shared Jeff Russell, Pango Group President.

Pango Group's mission is to run exceptional real estate service businesses with a focus on enhancing the lives of the people and communities they serve. Since the company's start, it has been involved in local philanthropy efforts and has also expanded its initiatives to include a partnership with Giveback Homes, which partners with Habitat for Humanity to build projects for deserving families in the U.S. and globally.

In addition, Pango Group founded its own non-profit organization—the Pango Foundation. The non-profit provides its network of companies and employees with built-in opportunities that allow them to contribute to good works, including a multitude of ways employees can support scholarship funds, financial education classes, philanthropic partnerships and charities.

"I am so grateful that I've had the opportunity to put forth my passion and vision into our company and this industry. This is such a wonderful industry, and I am so happy that our company and team has been able to contribute so much positively towards it," said Pango Group CEO, Scott Akerley. "Being on The Los Angeles Business Journal's list of Best Places to Work truly is a team effort from a group of people that I sincerely admire, respect and care about."

In addition to Pango Group receiving this recognition, Glen Oaks Escrow - one of Pango Group's brands - also made the Best Places To Work list for both its Orange County and San Diego offices.

About Pango Group

The Pango Group family of companies includes Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, California Settlement Services and VOI Insurance Solutions, and owns and manages over 30 offices and 300 employees.



Pango Group has been one of the leading independent escrow resources in California for over 20 years with locations from Los Angeles to Orange County to the Coachella Valley and San Diego.



Their broad knowledge of various types of escrows, including residential sales, commercial sales, REO, short sales, refinances and mobile homes has allowed them to provide impeccable service to clients and business partners across Southern California.

For more information on Pango Group, contact 818-502-0400.

SOURCE Pango Group

