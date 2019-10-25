Pango Group's CEO Joins International Advisory Board of the Real Estate Center and the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado

" I am honored to be a part of this esteemed board and to be given the opportunity to share my experience in the collective effort to help guide the growth and transformation of the university's real estate center," said Akerley. "It's impressive to see the diverse knowledge of this board, and how it's applied to the next generation of real estate leaders and how they are working to further the industry as a whole both domestically and internationally."

"The Real Estate Center and the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado are truly fortunate to have Scott Akerley, CEO and Co-Founder of Pango Group, be elected to serve on our International Advisory Board. He brings an unmatched level of knowledge and expertise in his fields to the program as well as a passion for our students' learning and success. In addition, Scott has an intellectual curiosity which will inspire our program to do even more to advance the real estate industry and the positive impacts it has on our communities and society," said Michael Kercheval, Executive Director, CU Real Estate Center.

About the CU Real Estate Council and International Advisory Board

Launched by the industry, for the industry, in the 1980s, the CU Real Estate Council has deep roots in Colorado's real estate legacy and leverages a powerful relationship with the University of Colorado's Leeds School of Business. Positioned to be one of the world's top real estate centers, the Council's mission is to be a prominent property-sector resource through industry research, networking, knowledge sharing and preparation of the next generation of innovative community-build leaders.

The CU Real Estate Center International Advisory Board provides an authoritative connection between the university's academic center and top real estate executive, national markets and international networks. The leadership and support of committed real estate executives provide both the tools and opportunities to enable graduates of the Leeds School of Business to excel as global leaders in the real estate industry.

About Pango Group

The Pango Group family of companies includes Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, VOI Insurance, and consulting services reaching over 20 offices and 275 employees. Pango Group is one of the leading independent escrow resources in California with locations from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley and San Diego and reaching into Arizona. Broad knowledge base of various types of escrows include residential sales, commercial sales, Blockchain Cryptocurrency, REO, short sales, refinances, bulk sales, liquor licenses, mobile homes, and personal property escrows.

