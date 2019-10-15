Pango Launches with Subscription Service that Protects Your Privacy and Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pango, a new privacy and security company, is launching with its first offering—a consumer subscription service of premium products that provides protection against a wide array of online threats. For $12.99 per month, members can access a comprehensive security suite including Hotspot Shield for secure internet access, 1Password to manage and protect passwords, Robo Shield to identify and block robocalls, and Identity Guard for identity theft protection. The Pango subscription offers these four leading apps for a third of the price of buying each individually, while saving people time from researching, vetting, and bundling these solutions on their own.

Protecting personal privacy and security online is complex and confusing, which is why millions of people are victims of robocalls, malicious websites, and unwanted ad tracking. Seeking privacy and security, people sift through countless products and messages, hoping to determine which product is right. Pango simplifies this process by creating and curating the best privacy and security products so people can use the Internet with confidence.

"Pango was created out of the belief that we can be safe online and that it shouldn't be hard to figure out how," said Sujay Jaswa, CEO of Pango. "If you're tech savvy or incredibly security conscious, then there are services out there for you, but for the rest of us, the solutions are complex and confusing. At Pango, we aim to make it easy and convenient for everyone to protect themselves online so they can go about their lives with peace of mind."

Jaswa is co-founder and managing partner of consumer technology holding firm WndrCo and former Dropbox business leader and CFO. He has assembled a team of leaders from Instagram, Google, SurveyMonkey, Nvidia, Rakuten, and Dropbox, along with a board that includes Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of WndrCo, Quibi, and DreamWorks, and leading investment firms Accel, 8VC, and SignalFire.

Pango brings people leading privacy and security products through development, partnerships and acquisition—and the company will continue to grow its portfolio of solutions over time. To learn more about Pango and to sign up for its subscription service visit www.pango.co.

About Pango

