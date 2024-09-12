Pango welcomes Jay Schiavo as General Manager

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango, the leading provider of consumer digital security solutions, announces the appointment of Jay Schiavo as General Manager. Schiavo, who will report to Pango Group President and COO, Neil Feather, will be responsible for go-to-market strategy, product innovation, partner solutions and growth.

"Jay is a highly experienced and knowledgeable product leader who will help us take Pango to the next level," said Feather. "He will further enable Pango to deliver best-in-class security solutions and improve delivery and integration for our partners."

Jay Schiavo, General Manager, Pango

Schiavo brings nearly 20 years of experience in the information and cybersecurity industries. Most recently at Entrust, Jay led product vision and go-to-market strategy for their Public Key Infrastructure and Digital Signing solutions.

Jay is a graduate of Northeastern University, holding an MBA degree. His deep understanding of the security industry, coupled with hands-on experience leading product teams, positions Jay as a key accelerant for Pango's growth.

For more information about Pango's and leadership team please visit pango.co For inquiries or assistance, please contact [email protected].

About Pango Group

Pango offers a suite of cybersecurity solutions across its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including VPNs, identity theft protection, and antivirus software. With more than a million customers worldwide, Pango's mission is to secure consumer identities, ensure privacy, and protect endpoints with innovative, robust, and scalable cybersecurity solutions for consumers and enterprises. To learn more, visit pango.co.

