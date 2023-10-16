Pangolia Acquires Catster And Dogster Pet Brands From Belvoir Media Group

News provided by

Pangolia

16 Oct, 2023, 09:18 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangolia, a digital media and ecommerce startup, today announced an all-cash acquisition of the historic Catster and Dogster brands from Belvoir Media Group. This will allow Pangolia to consolidate its position as one of the fastest-growing pet content providers in the world.

Pangolia: Content For All Pet Families

Continue Reading

Established in 2019 by founder and entrepreneur Simon Treulle, Pangolia owns and operates a number of content sites in the pet space. This includes, but is not limited to, Hepper.com, Petkeen.com, and ExcitedCats.com. As of 2023, Pangolia's organic search traffic in the pet space totalled over 9 million unique visitors per month.

Catster And Dogster: A Storied History

With their respective progenitor brands established in the 1960s and 1970s, both Catster and Dogster have a rich history of providing helpful advice to pet families in the USA. As both a web publication, and a print magazine, they have touched both hearts and homes, helping millions of pets and their families live a healthier, happier life. 

Simon Treulle: "We're building brands for the long-term."

Simon Treulle, Pangolia CEO and founder stated: "Both Catster and Dogster are like a member of the family to many pet parents. Every single time they read an article online, or head out to the mailbox, they get the same quality information and entertainment they've come to love and expect over the years. At Pangolia, we don't take that for granted. Our team of writers, editors, and veterinary experts know that's a big responsibility, and we can't wait to meet the challenge." 

He continued: "The media landscape is obviously not the same thing it was decades ago, or even years ago. Pangolia is a proudly digital-first content producer, which allows us to keep costs low and talk to pet families in places we wouldn't otherwise be able to reach. Acquisitions like this mean beloved brands can be sustainable for years to come, and most importantly, our beloved pets can keep getting world-class help. Whether it's our existing brands like Hepper and Petkeen, or recent acquisitions like Dogster and Catster, we're building brands for the long-term that can help pet families live a better life, for their whole life." 

SOURCE Pangolia

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.