Pangyo Techno Valley's 100 Bio & Medical Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 4

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVING NEWS' Korea's only convention media and online exhibition center by itself, began this project to help Korean companies to enter the domestic and foreign markets through MIK HOT SPOT (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) on its way to become the global online hot spot.

The online exhibition consists of opening the MIK ONLINE HOT SPOT exhibition, business introduction video for buyers and investors, domestic and global promotion, target promotion for MIK HOT SPOT network, and post-management after contacting the buyers and investors, open for 365 days a year.

The five companies that participated in the MIK HOT SPOT_Pangyo Techno Valley 100 Bio & Medical Special are as follows:

M2S

Rootee Health

Exosystems

Genome & Company

AllLive Healthcare

- M2S

M2S, a digital healthcare specialist, is a startup company that develops and operates eye-related care services and platforms, including its VR ophthalmic testing device VROR. M2S has received spotlight in the global market when VROR, the ophthalmic testing device using virtual reality (VR), was approved by the US FDA in December of last year. The company has 12 domestic and foreign patents related to ophthalmic examination, including the domestic original patents for ophthalmic examination with VR and eye tracking technology. To enter the global market with the ability to create innovative VR AR-based digital contents, M2S is planning to launch Eye.Dr VR, a digital healthcare solution for eye health management in September.

- Rootee Health

ELI Solution provided by Rootee Health is an eye disease test solution that can be easily used by the general public. The feature of this product lies in the eye examination automation technology that automates the process of obtaining good images with AI technology while being portable. "If you just place your face like a VR, the eye exam is done within 10 seconds, and you can finish the eye exam for both eyes within 30 seconds. It is the first portable automatic photographic eye exam device. Because it is portable, it has a big advantage over conventional fixed fundus camera," CEO Guk Gyeong-min said.

- Exo Systems

Lee Hu-man, the CEO of Exosystems, has developed ExoRehab that helps rehabilitate the musculoskeletal system as he founded the company. CEO Lee said, "The most core value of ExoRehab is to train and restore the muscles that make up the musculoskeletal system. The biosignal wearable device analyzes the biosignals of the wearer and provides an exercise program suitable for them in software form. For those who have difficulty in exercising, it provides medical electrical stimulation to help restore muscle."

- Genome & Company

Genome & Company is a bio-venture company established in 2015, developing next-generation innovative new drugs in the field of immune anticancer drugs such as microbiome, new target immune checkpoint inhibitors, and fusion proteins to overcome unmet medical demands of cancer patients. The company is the first Korean microbiome research and development company to collaborate in a clinical trial of concomitant use and supply contract of Merck and Pfizer's immune anticancer drug Avelumab (product name: Bavencio) and its own immune anticancer microbiome treatment (GEN-001) in December last year. In April of this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the clinical trial plan (IND), and the clinical trial of concomitant use is in progress. Along with this. in December last year, it concluded an MOU with LG Chem for the exclusive development and commercialization rights for GEN-001 in Korea and the East Asian region.

- AllLive Healthcare

AllLiveC is a platform operated by AllLive Healthcare, Korea's no. 1 clinical trial support service provider. It is providing the clinical trial online/offline integrated brokerage service that connects applicants who want to participate and the clinical trial centers. Clinical trial is the most important process in the development of new drugs, and a huge amount of time and money is spent. AllLive Healthcare has the goal to innovate these clinical trials with IT technology, and as the first step, it has made the platform that provides the service of recruiting and managing the subjects for clinical trials. By using the IT technology, the recruitment of clinical trial subjects that had been conducted manually is done by AllLiveC, the clinical online/offline clinical trial brokerage service' It is announcing the clinical trials by online media.

Pangyo Techno Valley, which participated in MIK HOT SPOT (Made in Korea Online Exhibition), is a business platform where companies with innovative products and technologies are gathered. About 1,300 companies in IT, CT, and BT sectors are based here. Innovative companies with global capabilities like Kakao, NHN Entertainment, AhnLab, Krafton, NCSOFT, Nexon, and Hancom, and advanced technology research institutes like Advanced Institute of Convergence Technology, KAIST, ETRI, and KETI are working together.

The global news network AVING News has begun holding the MIK Hot Spot (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) to help small and medium-sized companies enter the market and attract investment 365 days a year. AVING News has been running online exhibitions since 2005 and had 975 online exhibitions so far. Its YouTube online exhibition has placed itself as Korea's largest online exhibition hall that opens with 19,000 videos (booths) with more than 800,000 visits per month which means more than 10 million visits per year.

The MIK HOT SPOT online exhibition is scheduled to be held regularly according to the field, target market, and participating institutions, and it will be presented as a new type of online business by transforming the know-hows and values of the participating companies according to the trend. Companies that want to participate can apply and apply through the marketing support projects from supporting institutions in the local governments. Refer to the institutions for more information.

- Go to MIK Hot Spot (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) special page

http://www.madeinkorea.tv/

SOURCE AVING