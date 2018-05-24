PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced that its Board of Directors, at its May 24, 2018, meeting, approved a payment of the regular 4 cents per share quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on June 19, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 5, 2018.