Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Release Date

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced today that it plans to release results for its fiscal 2018 second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2018, on Monday, May 7, 2018.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) is engaged in the exploration for and production of natural gas and oil. Additional information on the Company can be found on the Internet at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.