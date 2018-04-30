PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. to Present at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on May 10th in Boston

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced today its management will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Mass. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (EDT). The presentation will be webcast live and a link to the webcast will be accessible from the Company's home page at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.