PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. to Present at IPAA-OGIS New York on April 10th

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced today its management will present at IPAA-OGIS New York on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. (EDT). The presentation will be webcast live and a link to the webcast will be accessible from the Company's home page at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.