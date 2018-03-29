OKLAHOMA CITY, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced today its management will present at IPAA-OGIS New York on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. (EDT). The presentation will be webcast live and a link to the webcast will be accessible from the Company's home page at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.
Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) is engaged in the exploration for and production of natural gas and oil. Additional information on the Company can be found on the Internet at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panhandle-oil-and-gas-inc-to-present-at-ipaa-ogis-new-york-on-april-10th-300621870.html
SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.
Share this article