PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. to Present at IPAA-OGIS New York on April 10th

News provided by

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

13:43 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) announced today its management will present at IPAA-OGIS New York on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. (EDT). The presentation will be webcast live and a link to the webcast will be accessible from the Company's home page at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) is engaged in the exploration for and production of natural gas and oil. Additional information on the Company can be found on the Internet at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panhandle-oil-and-gas-inc-to-present-at-ipaa-ogis-new-york-on-april-10th-300621870.html

SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

Related Links

http://www.panhandleoilandgas.com

Also from this source

Mar 08, 2018, 19:04 ET Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual...

Mar 02, 2018, 16:10 ET Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. to Present at 30th Annual ROTH...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. to Present at IPAA-OGIS New York on April 10th

News provided by

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

13:43 ET