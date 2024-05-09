PANHANDLE POWER SOLUTIONS NAMED EPC FOR 202.2 MWh BESS IN COLORADO

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panhandle Power Solutions (PPS) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC), an Alaskan Native Corporation, that services utility and investment-grade commercial clients in the renewable energy sector, today announced it will serve as the EPC for a new battery energy storage system for Whetstone Power , a developer of sustainable energy infrastructure. The contract underscores PPS' commitment to providing full-spectrum specialty Engineer Procure Construct (EPC) services that support the energy transition for its commercial clients.

The Colorado-based, 202.2 MWh battery energy storage system will showcase state-of-the-art technologies that will help provide peak load-shaving capabilities to a local electric utility. It marks a significant milestone in the state's sustainable energy infrastructure and, once complete, will play an important role in enhancing grid resiliency and optimizing energy resources.

"It is with great excitement that PPS has been entrusted as the EPC by Whetstone Power for this project," commented Robin Hurst, Vice President of Renewables at PPS. "We are a resourceful and resilient organization committed to the highest standards of engineering, procurement, and construction. The PPS team is excited to bring this dedication, as well as our commitment to safety and environmental standards, to this project. Over the next six months, we look forward to meeting the needs of our client and deploying this clean energy project in Colorado."

PPS has just broken ground on the project, which is expected to be completed by October 1, 2024. To date, the company has deployed more than 1.5 GW of distributed generation and utility-scale clean energy projects across the United States.

To learn more about PPS, please visit https://www.panhandlepower.us/ .

About Panhandle Power Solutions (PPS)

PPS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC), an Alaskan Native Corporation. With offices in Washington, D.C., and northwest Florida, PPS was founded in 2008 and served as a federal contractor providing general construction and electrical services to the nation's most critical defense facilities. The company was acquired in 2019 by BBNC and has expanded to serve utility and investment-grade commercial clients in the renewable energy sector while maintaining the legacy of its federal roots. In 2023, PPS joined BBNC's Industrial Group, Bristol Bay Industrial (BBI). As a BBI member company, PPS adds to BBI's already robust electrical capabilities. For more information about PPS, visit the company website or follow their LinkedIn page for recent news and updates.

Media Contact

Shannon Furey

[email protected]

732-995-1638

SOURCE Panhandle Power Solutions