Panhandle Power Solutions Secures NASA Contract for Transmission and Distribution Project at Kennedy Space Center

DESTIN, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panhandle Power Solutions (PPS), A Member Company of Bristol Bay Industrial and a leading engineering, general construction, and electrical contractor, announced today that it has secured a $9.7 million contract from NASA for a major transmission and distribution project at Kennedy Space Center. This two-phase, design-build contract underscores PPS's ongoing commitment to supporting mission-critical facilities across the country with energy infrastructure solutions.

The awarded contract will involve the installation of 4.5 miles of both overhead (OH) and underground (UG) primary distribution lines, a crucial upgrade to the existing infrastructure at the preeminent launch complex for Government and commercial space access. The project is set to commence in October 2024, with PPS in-house engineering leading the design effort. Construction is scheduled to start soon after and is expected to be completed within a year.

"This contract award is a testament to our team's expertise in executing complex projects that align with the high standards set by our federal partners," commented Josh Bettinger, VP, Federal. "Our federal division looks forward to growing our strategic presence in Central Florida and along the Space Coast."

This latest contract contributes to PPS's extensive, ongoing portfolio of underground and overhead primary distribution upgrades and replacement projects, which the company has provided its federal clients for the last two decades. It also adds to a growing list of ongoing transmission and distribution work across Central Florida, which spans MacDill Air Force Base, the National Reconnaissance Office, and Patrick Space Force Base.

About Panhandle Power Solutions (PPS)

Panhandle Power Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Bay Industrial (BBI), an Alaska Native Corporation. PPS was founded in 2008 and served as a federal contractor providing general construction and electrical services to the nation's most critical defense facilities. The company was acquired in 2019 by Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) and has expanded to serve utility and investment-grade commercial clients in the renewable energy sector while maintaining the legacy of its federal roots. In 2023, PPS joined BBNC's Industrial group, Bristol Bay Industrial (BBI). As a BBI member company, PPS adds to BBI's already robust national electrical capabilities. For more information about PPS, visit the company website or follow their LinkedIn page for recent news and updates.

