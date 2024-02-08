Panhandle Telephone Cooperative, Inc. and GOCare Partner to Improve Digital Customer Experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a SaaS provider of digital experience software, announced that Panhandle Telephone Cooperative, Inc. in Oklahoma has partnered with GOCare to enhance digital channel engagement. PTCI will streamline subscriber communications for agents over email, Webchat, SMS, and social media via GOCare's Digital Experience product suite which includes GOCare Messenger, Connect and GOCare Pulse. GOCare Connect is a user interface (UI) centralizing all digital channels to quickly resolve customer issues on the first contact while GOCare Pulse will provide PTCI with a complete and automated toolset to gain and view customer feedback via surveys.

PTCI customers will soon enjoy self-help solutions that are convenient and easy to use, and GOCare is very excited to help make this improvement possible. By partnering with GOCare, PTCI is allowing their customers to define the experience on their terms. GOCare will integrate with existing PTCI systems including National Information Solutions Cooperative's (NISC) iVUE BSS/OSS solution to enhance the return on those investments. Additionally, GOCare will integrate with PTCI's newest systems partner, Observe.ai, delivering call recordings, transcriptions, sentiment analysis and further ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction.

"Our subscribers are increasingly offered a choice for their broadband service provider," said Stephanie Chapman, Director of Customer, Member & Marketing Operations at PTCI. "We recognize it is no longer enough to simply say 'it's about the experience' – it is critical we deliver a superior product in a manner our subscribers find convenient and friendly. We are thrilled to partner with GOCare for their product leadership and their expertise integrating the diverse systems we utilize to service our customers each day," concluded Stephanie.

"GOCare is excited to partner with PTCI at a time when the broadband industry is changing very rapidly. PTCI is a seventy-year-old company that recognizes it is necessary to modernize the way they interact with their subscribers," stated Mike Roddy, CEO of GOCare. "GOCare allows the customer to define their own experience each time they contact PTCI without an agent having to change how they deliver services. We believe the customers win, the agents win, and PTCI will benefit as they compete in this ever-changing broadband market," concluded Roddy.

About GOCare
GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. GOCare is a complete digital experience platform, including proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine allowing clients to benchmark their performance against other similar operators. GOCare was founded by telecom industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "By Operators, For Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, and many others. For more information visit www.gocarecx.com.

About Panhandle Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (PTCI)
PTCI is the first Gig Certified internet service provider in Oklahoma, offering affordable fiber-optic high-speed internet and home and business phone services. PTCI, established in 1954, serves rural residential and business customers of the Oklahoma Panhandle and parts of the Texas Panhandle. Headquartered in Guymon, Oklahoma, PTCI has branch locations in Boise City, OK; Beaver, OK; Laverne, OK; Spearman, TX; Perryton, TX; and Canadian, TX. PTCI is a registered Smart Rural Community provider by NTCA—The Rural Broadband Association. For more information, visit www.ptci.net.

