Panhandle To Begin Negotiations With 2010-2 Bondholders

CANYON, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panhandle Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc. (the "Authority") will enter into negotiations with one or more institutional holders of the Bonds soliciting their consent to an early redemption of the Bonds. Following such negotiations, the Authority may launch a formal solicitation for the majority consent necessary to approve the required amendment to the indenture securing the Bonds. Any formal solicitation will only be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of a Consent Solicitation Statement which will be forwarded to the Bondholders.

There can be no assurance that the Authority would reach an understanding with the institutional holders(s) or that the Bonds ultimately would be retired.

Re: Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc. Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2010-2 (Taxable LIBOR Floating Rate Bonds) (the "Bonds")

Series 2010-2 CUSIP 698475 AM2

