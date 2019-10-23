Pani Debuts First Consumer-Friendly Smart Home Water Monitor

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pani , the industry leader in smart home water technology, today announced the Pani Smart Water Monitor, a connected home device that provides consumers with real-time water usage data at the individual fixture-level. While whole-home monitoring and leak detection products are available in-market, the Pani Smart Water Monitor is the only solution that is easily self-installed, tracks fixture-level water usage, identifies granular leak issues, and provides coaching advice to help consumers conserve water.

"Our mission is to help every home around the world have access to safe, clean water. To do this, we need to first generate awareness of how we use water," said Founder & CEO Allen Tsai. "Our research shows that 53 percent of smart home gadget owners are looking for products to help them better understand their utilities, but only 3 percent of them own any gadgets in this category. Pani's Smart Water Monitor offers consumers an easy, self-installation product with real-time monitoring for all fixtures – it's the Nest or Fitbit of water usage. "

According to the Environmental Protection Agency , 63 percent of the water used indoors comes from three primary water fixtures: toilets, showers, and faucets. Out of that, toilets make up 24 percent of in-home water usage, while 20 percent is used by showers. By installing Pani Smart Water Monitors on a few high-traffic fixtures, water usage is no longer a guessing game for consumers. The free Pani mobile app displays real-time and historical water usage data, water leak alerts, and water conservation coaching tips.

"Pani costs 80 percent less than most competitors and it can be installed in minutes without professional help," said VP of Engineering, Scott Shumate. "Through our Pani mobile app, one of our customers was alerted of a toilet flap leak within minutes. Another user was able to identify that her showerhead utilized vastly more water than advertised at 2.3 gallons per minute, averaging more than 35 gallons of water per shower."

The core features of Pani's smart water monitor include:

Easy installation: Install Pani in minutes without a plumber, an electrician, or an IT consultant.

Pani gives you a clear look at where and how much water is used, in real-time down to the minute and individual fixture. Intelligent coaching: Pani learns your water habits and provides custom tips to reduce usage via their Android and iOS mobile apps.

Pani's smart water monitor is now available to purchase online and via Amazon for the holiday season at a discounted price of $69.99. The company also provides consumers with an estimator tool that tells them how many smart water monitors they need based on square footage, number of appliances, and household size. As a part of Pani's mission, the company donates a portion of its profits to water charities around the world.

For further information and to purchase Pani products, visit https://getpani.com .

About Pani

Founded in 2018 by smart home industry veteran, Allen Tsai, Pani's mission is to help every home around the world have access to safe, clean water. The company builds smart home products that help people measure, monitor, and ultimately, recycle water. Pani introduced the first smart water monitor that helps people be more water-wise by measuring water usage in real-time at the individual fixture-level.

