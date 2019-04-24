Panini America Brings NBA Digital Trading Cards And Stickers To Quidd's Marketplace For Digital Collectibles

Panini's Official NBA trading cards and stickers will be part of a dedicated Panini channel on the Quidd platform and will feature teams and individual players, past and present, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and popular rookies including Trae Young, Luka Doncic and many more, and will come in multiple limited-edition collectible formats like trading cards and stickers. Panini NBA trading cards and stickers will be available for basketball fans to buy and sell within the Quidd app, which is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

"From our physical trading card products to digital sticker albums and trading cards , Panini prides itself on being the most innovative player in the licensed sports collectibles industry," said Mark Warsop, CEO of Panini America. "This partnership with Quidd will bring our licensed collectibles from the NBA to new audiences within the Quidd community helps us extend this lead. Our goal is to engage collectors, wherever they choose to collect."

Founded in 2015, Quidd is the leading platform for buying, selling, and displaying officially-licensed limited-edition stickers, trading cards, and 3D toys. With over 2.1 Billion individually-serialized digital items sold, Quidd's community, catalogue, and ledger are the largest of their kinds on the planet.

"The sports memorabilia and collectibles industry is a multi-billion market driven by extremely large and passionate fan bases," said Michael Bramlage, co-founder and CEO of Quidd. "In many ways, it's generations of sports fans that have most influenced how we collect today. This Panini partnership not only represents an opportunity to introduce the world of the NBA to millions of young digital collectors on Quidd, but also further establishes digital collecting as a mainstream way to collect."

New officially-licensed NBA digital collections from Panini will be available on Quidd April 23, 2019. Visit quidd.co for links to download and to see sneak peeks of the upcoming limited-edition, super-rare Panini NBA digital collectibles before they are released to the general public.

About Panini

The Panini Group established more than 50 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, MLBPA, NHL, NHLPA, College, FIFA, Disney, and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Panini has distribution channels in more than 100 countries and employs a staff of over 800. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Quidd

Quidd is the world's largest social marketplace for digital collectibles. Through its apps, millions of people collect, buy, sell, and display limited-edition digital stickers, cards, and 3D toys featuring IP from the world's best media and entertainment brands, including Marvel, Game Of Thrones, Rick And Morty, Steven Universe, Adventure Time, Hello Kitty, My Little Pony, and more. Companies like Disney, Hasbro, Funko, and Panini are reaching younger audiences and building new digital businesses through the Quidd platform. Collecting, owning, and using rare stuff, like sneakers, streetwear, or trading cards, is a universal human behavior. Quidd's mission is to bring this experience online -- in digital format -- for billions of people. The Quidd app is available for free on iOS and Android devices. Quidd is backed by Sequoia Capital and based out of New York City.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners

quidd@finnpartners.com

212-715-1600

Tracy Hackler

Panini America

817-662-5325

thackler@paniniamerica.net

SOURCE Quidd; Panini America

Related Links

http://quidd.co

