Panini America Signs History-Making Washington Wizards Rookie Rui Hachimura to Exclusive Autograph Trading Card and Memorabilia Agreement

But the new agreement is more than just a trading card deal for the international star who played collegiately at Gonzaga. Panini Authentic, the company's autographed memorabilia division that currently has exclusive relationships with Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and more, will be the only source for Hachimura's autographed memorabilia, including jerseys, basketballs and photographs .

"We're truly honored to welcome Rui as the newest exclusive member of the Panini America family. He's a unique part of the spectacular 2019 NBA Draft Class and a player whose international roots only strengthen the NBA's reputation as a global game," said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop. "Rui will be an integral part of our North American product and marketing efforts, but he'll also help play a key role in our continued expansion internationally."

