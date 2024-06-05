PANINI AND PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR TRADING CARD PARTNERSHIP

IRVING, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panini America, the world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, and the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, have announced a multi-year sports trading card partnership.

Panini and the PFL, its fight franchises and athletes will deliver new and innovative products to the MMA sports trading card category. The first product release will come via Panini Instant, a real-time, direct-to-consumer platform, which will be followed by the release of PFL Prizm later this year.

"We are very proud and excited to be partnering with the Professional Fighters League," said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. "The PFL has enjoyed tremendous growth and its events and athletes continue to engage fight fans all over the world. For our Panini MMA fans our partnership with the PFL will allow fans to collect Panini's products that energized the MMA trading card category."

"The Professional Fighters League is proud to partner with Panini America, industry leader in sports and entertainment collectibles," said PFL CCO, Bryan Calka. "The PFL values providing MMA fans around the world with a high value and premium experience. In Panini America we have a partner that shares that ethos with the collector community."

In addition to partnering on key marketing initiatives – Panini and the PFL will launch a series of digital trading card collectibles (NFTs).

The second half of the 2024 PFL Global Season begins Thursday, June 13 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT with continuing action June 21 in Salt Lake City and June 28 in South Dakota. Athletes across six weight classes will be looking to secure 2024 PFL Global Playoff berths with a chance to be crowned PFL World Champion and claiming $1 Million purses.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight-class. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is available across ESPN platforms in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe and broadcast and streamed in 160 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

