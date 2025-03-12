Panini to Introduce Brand New Digital Collectibles on FIFA Collect

Collectibles drop is part of Panini's expanded collaboration with FIFA and Modex – who power FIFA Collect

Panini, who have a decades-long relationship with FIFA, its merging its legendary physical collectibles into the digital space through the platform

Drops will offer fans the chance to win Right-to-Buy (RTB) opportunities for FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tickets.

ZURICH, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panini is taking its long-standing collaboration with FIFA to the next level, offering collectors a new and exciting experience through the FIFA Collect platform powered by Modex.

The collaboration between Panini and FIFA Collect will introduce a series of exclusive digital drops, celebrating decades of FIFA World Cup™ history. This initiative merges Panini's legendary physical collectibles with the next generation of digital collecting, giving fans the opportunity to experience some of football's most iconic moments in a whole new way as well as unlock incredible rewards—including access to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tickets.

This initiative represents the natural evolution of a partnership that has brought football fans closer to the game for decades, combining tradition and innovation to create a cutting-edge football collecting experience.

"Panini and FIFA have been partners for decades, and this collaboration represents the natural evolution of our shared passion for football collectibles. By bringing Panini's iconic collectibles to FIFA Collect, we are creating an exciting and innovative way for fans to engage with the sport they love," said Elisabetta Mussini, Group Licensing Director at Panini.

FIFA Collect, a platform launched by FIFA in collaboration with Modex, provides fans worldwide with access to exclusive football-related content and unique experiences. By leveraging blockchain technology, FIFA Collect ensures authenticity and rarity, allowing supporters to own and trade digital versions of iconic collectibles in an innovative and secure environment.

Antonio Lorenzon, Chief Marketing Officer at Modex, added: "Football collecting has always been about capturing the game's greatest moments, and we're thrilled to expand this experience into the digital space alongside Panini. This collaboration is a perfect blend of history and innovation, allowing fans to celebrate football in a new and interactive way."

The first Panini x FIFA Collect drop is coming next week. Fans can sign up on FIFA Collect now to stay updated and receive a $5 welcome coupon to start their collection.

Register Now on FIFA Collect

LINK -> https://fifa.fans/4bKDmoN

About FIFA Collect

FIFA Collect is an innovative platform launched by FIFA in collaboration with Modex, allowing users to buy, sell, and trade football-related digital collections. Utilizing blockchain technology, FIFA Collect provides fans worldwide with access to iconic moments, players, teams, and other unique collectible items. Each item on the platform is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), ensuring the authenticity and uniqueness of each collectible. Through this platform, FIFA aims to offer fans a new way to connect with their favorite sport and to own a part of football history in an innovative digital format.

