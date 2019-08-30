Panish Shea & Boyle LLP and Bentley & More LLP File Lawsuits Against Allergan Relating to Recalled Natrelle BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panish Shea & Boyle LLP and Bentley & More LLP today filed personal injury lawsuits against Allergan related to its line of Natrelle BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants that were recalled worldwide. The lawsuits allege that Allergan spent decades failing to properly warn consumers of the risks with those implants, concealed or misrepresented the dangers, and did not adequately disclose the heightened risk of a particular type of cancer that has been linked to Allergan's Natrelle BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants.

The Allergan entities, including Allergan, Inc., Allergan USA, Inc., and Allergan plc, have for decades made, promoted, and offered for implantation a line of textured breast implants referred to as "BIOCELL." Allergan has sold hundreds of thousands of those implants into the worldwide marketplace, with the product being implanted into women on both a reconstructive and cosmetic basis the world over.

But those BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants carry a heightened—and undisclosed—risk of developing a type of cancer known as Breast Implant Associated – Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), which is a rare subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Despite knowing about this risk for years, Allergan has repeatedly dismissed, diminished, or downplayed the issue to women around the world. That risk was finally revealed on July 24, 2019, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it had requested a worldwide recall of Allergan's BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants.

The FDA's analysis revealed a worldwide reported total of 573 unique BIA-ALCL, including 33 patient deaths. Of those 573 cases, 481 were reported to have an Allergan textured breast implant at the time of diagnosis. In addition, of the 13 deaths with a known manufacturer, Allergan implants were cited in 12 of those cases.

The lawsuits today filed by Panish Shea & Boyle LLP and Bentley & More LLP are brought on behalf of several clients. One of those clients is Cari Dietzel, a resident of Los Angeles County. In 2014, Ms. Dietzel was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a bilateral mastectomy to remove the cancerous tissue from her breasts. She was implanted with Allergan's BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants on the belief that they were safe and effective.

Another client, Hilary Corts, following a history of breast cancer within her family, learned that she was a carrier of the BRCA2 gene and was also at a high risk of developing breast cancer. In 2016, she elected to undergo a preventative bilateral mastectomy, but learned she had already developed breast cancer. Following surgery, issues with her Allergan tissue expanders, and recovering from an infection caused by the expanders, Hilary was implanted in April 2017 with Allergan's BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants, again on the belief that they were safe, effective, and would prevent her from developing further issues with cancer or infection.

The worldwide reveal of the danger and the recall of Allergan's products terrified Ms. Dietzel and Ms. Corts—the thought of going through another round of treatment for cancer (and a different type of cancer), has caused them to even investigate and even schedule removal of the flawed implants as soon as possible. Despite the risk posed by its product, Allergan has refused to pay for the surgical, facility, patient, or other medical costs—let alone the fear, anxiety, and worry caused by the implantation of this flawed, potentially lethal product.

"This company knew for years that its line of implants could cause a serious form of cancer. Instead of disclosing the risk, Allergan sought to downplay the issue, diminish any concern, and most of all defend its bottom line," said attorney Gregory Bentley, of Bentley & More LLP. "Allergan put profits over public safety," added attorney Brian Panish, of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP, "and has now subjected hundreds of thousands of women to this terrifying potential for cancer. These may be the first suits against Allergan, but they certainly won't be the last."

The case names are Cari Dietzel v. Allergan, Inc., et al., Los Angeles Superior Court Case Number 1S8TCV30672; Hilary Corts v. Allergan, Inc. et al., Los Angeles Superior Court Case Number 19STCV30695.

