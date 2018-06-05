PanoClip Lets You Shoot 360 and 'Tiny Planets' from Your iPhone for $49.99

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking PanoClip launched today, letting anyone effortlessly take 360 photos and "Tiny Planet" shots straight from their phone. Using a cleverly designed dual-lens system, PanoClip snaps instantly onto a smartphone, and then creates seamless 360 photos by combining images from the front and rear cameras.

Available today to iPhone users for $49.99 USD, PanoClip is the first device of its kind. It pairs perfectly with the cameras people use most – their phones – and makes 360 capture easier than ever before.

PanoClip snapped on an iPhone X Karen Cheng shooting with PanoClip

Introducing PanoClip: https://youtu.be/4hRdKWWExvA

How It Works

Traditional 360 cameras use two or more cameras to capture all angles of a scene, before stitching them together into a single image. PanoClip works on the same principle, but thanks to some ingenious tech, it achieves the same result with the two cameras that are likely already in your pocket.

Using PanoClip couldn't be simpler. Snapping it onto the top of a phone will align its super-wide-angle lenses with the phone's front and rear cameras. Then, all that's left to do is open up the companion app and start taking 360 snapshots. Sharing is effortless, with publishing options for Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and every popular social platform.

Karen Cheng introducing PanoClip: https://youtu.be/3dPu4_pm1aM

Your Whole World... But Tinier

Along with capturing immersive 360 scenes that can be explored with a simple finger swipe, PanoClip also unlocks a world of creative possibilities for traditional "flat" pictures. Tiny Planet shots roll an entire 360 view into a traditional frame, allowing creators to get mind-bending effects that show the world in an all-new way.

How To Make a Tiny Planet (Karen Cheng Tutorial): https://youtu.be/fQ-Z8IC2IR4

Spin View, SkyWarp and Filter Effects

The PanoClip's Spin View feature converts 360 snapshots into short, dynamic videos that showcase the scene in every direction and bend it into eye-catching shapes. Plus, users can apply the SkyWarp effect to add stunning twists to these clips. The PanoClip app also offers a full range of colorful filters, and a variety of stickers to add a creative touch.

PanoClip is available now, and compatible with iPhone models ranging from the iPhone 6 to iPhone X, including Plus models. An Android version is on the way. To purchase a PanoClip or learn more, visit PanoClip.com.

Press kit & videos

https://bit.ly/PanoClip

About PanoClip

PanoClip is an all-new brand from Arashi Vision, the company that also created the innovative Insta360 camera brand. PanoClip aims to make the benefits of 360 photography accessible and fun for everyone.

Media contact:

Max Richter

196546@email4pr.com

+86 188-1391-1956

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panoclip-lets-you-shoot-360-and-tiny-planets-from-your-iphone-for-49-99--300660035.html

SOURCE PanoClip