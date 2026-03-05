Panome Bio Launches Exposomics Services to Measure the Chemical Drivers of Human Disease

New offering combines broad-scale chemical screening with precise quantification to enable comprehensive environmental exposure profiling in biological samples for the first time as a commercial service

ST. LOUIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panome Bio, a leading multi-omics contract research organization, today announced the launch of its exposomics platform, the first commercially available services that deliver comprehensive, unbiased chemical exposure profiling in biological samples. The offering suite combines two complementary workflows - Discovery Exposomics™, which screens over 32,000 chemical compounds, and Targeted Exposomics™, which precisely quantifies 235 high-priority chemicals at picogram-per-milliliter sensitivity.

Environmental exposures - from PFAS and pesticides to microplastic metabolites, industrial solvents, and food additives - are estimated to drive 70–90% of chronic disease risk, yet they remain the least measured determinants of health outcomes. While genomics has transformed our understanding of disease susceptibility, the genome is static and cannot explain much of the variability in who develops disease, when it manifests, or how it progresses. Chemical exposures are a critical missing piece of this equation. Until now, no commercial solution has enabled researchers to profile them at a comprehensive and unbiased scale.

"Profiling chemical exposures with broad coverage is among the most challenging of the omics sciences. This has made it difficult for core services to offer the technology at the operational scale required for impactful findings in diverse human populations," said Gary J. Patti, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Panome Bio and Professor at Washington University in St. Louis. "I'm thrilled that Panome is opening up the field. I cannot wait to see what discoveries are made."

The chemical exposure space is extraordinarily complex: tens of thousands of synthetic and naturally occurring compounds can enter the body through air, water, food, and consumer products, each varying in concentration, persistence, and biological effect. Measuring them requires a platform purpose-built for this challenge. Panome Bio's Discovery Exposomics service is powered by MassID™, the company's proprietary computational engine for untargeted LC/MS data analysis, and a 32,000 compound database for broad, hypothesis-free exposure profiling. Targeted Exposomics complements this with absolute quantification of 235 priority chemicals using calibrated reference standards in a CLIA laboratory setting.

Exposomics has significant implications for pharmaceutical development. Inter-patient variability in drug response is a persistent challenge in clinical trials, and chemical exposures may be a critical but unmeasured confounder. Patients' accumulated burden of industrial chemicals, dietary contaminants, and persistent pollutants can influence drug metabolism, modulate disease pathways, and affect treatment outcomes. By capturing this dimension, exposomics offers a new lens for understanding why certain trials fail and why certain patients do or do not respond to therapy.

"In drug development, we invest enormous resources understanding the genome and the proteome, but we've largely been blind to the chemical environment patients carry with them into a trial," said Edward Weinstein, CEO and Co-founder of Panome Bio. "Exposomics gives researchers and sponsors a powerful new tool to stratify patients, explain variability in drug response, and ultimately design more effective studies. Combined with our metabolomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics capabilities, we can now connect chemical exposures directly to molecular outcomes."

Panome Bio's Exposomics service is applicable across a wide range of research areas, including neurodegeneration, cancer risk and early detection, metabolic disease, autoimmune conditions, reproductive health, pediatric and developmental health, environmental justice, occupational health, and product safety. The service integrates seamlessly with Panome Bio's existing Next-Generation Metabolomics®, Discovery Proteomics, Transcriptomics, and integrated multi-omics studies enabling insights that link environmental exposure to molecular and clinical outcomes.

The Exposomics service is available immediately to biopharma, biotech, and academic partners. Interested parties can learn more at www.exposomics.com.

About Panome Bio

Panome Bio is a multi-omics contract research organization providing metabolomics, exposomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and integrated data analysis services to advance research in disease biology and drug development. Panome Bio delivers a comprehensive workflow including experimental design, sample preparation, LC/MS analysis, and computational processing to enable actionable biological insights.

For more information, visit www.panomebio.com, follow Panome Bio on LinkedIn, or email [email protected].

CONTACT

Tom Cohen

Panome Bio

[email protected]

(314) 632-6588

SOURCE Panome Bio