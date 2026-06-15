Panoplai Appoints Katie Gross as President

Twenty-Year Insights Industry Veteran to Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoplai, the enterprise platform redefining consumer understanding through digital twins and synthetic data, today announced the appointment of Katie Gross as President. Gross brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning consumer intelligence, market research, and technology, and will drive Panoplai's commercial strategy and growth.

An Industry Leader at the Intersection of Data and Human Understanding

Katie Gross, President, will lead Panoplai's next phase of growth

Throughout her career, Gross has held senior leadership roles at leading insights companies, including Cint, Toluna, and Mintel. Most recently, she served as President of Suzy, where she helped position the company as a leading consumer intelligence platform. Over two decades, Gross helped leading brands transform consumer and market signals into actionable strategies while bridging technology and human insight.

Gross is known for her ability to help organizations adopt agile approaches to customer understanding - translating emerging technology into practical tools that marketing, research, and product teams can use with confidence.

A Strategic Hire for a Company at an Inflection Point

"Katie is one of the most accomplished operators in the insights industry. She has spent her career turning data into action, and she brings the rare combination of deep category expertise, platform-building experience, and genuine client trust that this moment requires. As we scale our enterprise platform and expand into new markets, having Katie lead as President is a tremendous accelerant."

— Neil Dixit, Founder and CEO, Panoplai

Gross joins Panoplai at a pivotal moment for the company. In 2026, Panoplai was named #5 in the Northeast on the Inc. Regionals list of fastest-growing private companies and won the Industry Impact Award at Greenbook's Insight Innovation Competition (IIEX). The platform serves global brands across CPG, technology, financial services, and entertainment, delivering AI-powered insights with 90%+ alignment to human benchmarks.

On Joining Panoplai

"Panoplai is solving the right problem at the right time. The industry is at an inflection point — organizations need to move faster, trust their data more, and make AI work for them in ways that are grounded and explainable. I've spent my career helping companies do exactly that, and I believe Panoplai has built the platform the industry has been waiting for. I'm excited to help drive this next chapter."

— Katie Gross, President, Panoplai

About Panoplai

Founded in 2021 under the name Glimpse, Panoplai is an AI-powered customer insights platform that helps organizations move from data to decision faster and with confidence. The platform integrates survey (traditional and synthetic) collection, data ingestion, digital twin creation, synthetic enrichment, and interactive analysis to support research, marketing, and innovation teams across industries including CPG, finance, technology, and entertainment. Trusted by global brands including Diageo, HubSpot, TripAdvisor, Mars, and Kraft Heinz, Panoplai's AI models achieve 90%+ alignment with human benchmarks, validated against 100+ million real human Q&A pairs. The company is SOC2 and GDPR compliant. More at www.panoplai.com.

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SOURCE Panoplai