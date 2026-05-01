Panoplai Wins Industry Impact Award at Greenbook's 2026 Insight Innovation Competition

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoplai, the AI-powered customer insights platform, has been named winner of the Industry Impact Award at Greenbook's Insight Innovation Competition ( IIC ), held at IIEX North America in Washington, D.C. The IIC is the most recognized startup pitch competition in the global market research industry. Five finalists are selected from a global applicant pool to present live on stage before expert judges and industry peers.

Panoplai accepts the Industry Impact Award at Greenbook's Insight Innovation Competition, IIEX North America, Washington D.C., April 2026.

The Industry Impact Award recognizes real-world impact — selected directly by the Greenbook leadership team for innovation in insights driving meaningful, measurable change. As Greenbook stated upon presenting the award: "This award is all about real-world impact, and Panoplai delivered. A powerful example of how innovation in insights can drive meaningful change."

Building the Decision Platform the Industry Has Been Waiting for

Panoplai's winning pitch argued that insights teams have been forced to choose between methodological rigor and AI-driven speed — and that neither alone is sufficient. The platform integrates survey collection, data ingestion, digital twin creation, and synthetic enrichment into a single continuously learning system, achieving 91–97% consistency between digital twin outputs and real human respondents with clients including Diageo, TripAdvisor, Mars, and HubSpot. The company will codify this approach in The Intelligence Function Playbook: a practitioner's guide to building a continuous intelligence function. Launching May 2026, with early access available now at panoplai.com/innovation .

"The companies that will win the next decade are the ones that can turn their existing data into a living, breathing discovery engine," said Adam Bai , Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Client Officer. "This recognition affirms that the industry is ready to move beyond the false choice between rigor and speed."

"Adoption is accelerating, but standards have not kept pace," said Neil Dixit , Founder and CEO. "Winning at IIEX is a signal that the industry is ready to move from experimentation to accountability — and we intend to lead that shift."

About Panoplai

Founded in 2021, Panoplai is an AI-powered customer insights platform that helps organizations move from data to decisions with greater speed and confidence. The platform integrates survey collection, data ingestion, digital twin creation, synthetic enrichment, and interactive analysis across industries including CPG, finance, technology, and entertainment. Learn more at panoplai.com .

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https://www.panoplai.com

SOURCE Panoplai