Panoplai Names Craig Kinnear VP of Insights & Innovation

Seventeen-Year Research Veteran to Strengthen Panoplai's Intelligence Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoplai, the enterprise platform redefining consumer understanding through digital twins and synthetic data, today announced the appointment of Craig Kinnear as Vice President of Insights & Innovation. With seventeen years of experience leading insights and strategy functions across retail, ecommerce, financial services, and technology, Kinnear will deepen Panoplai's intelligence capabilities and help clients extract value from the platform.

A Career Built on Scaling Insights Functions

Craig Kinnear, Vice President of Insights & Innovation, Panoplai

Kinnear has spent his career scaling companies through consumer intelligence. He has held senior insights leadership roles at Mintel, Trunk Club, and GoHealth, building high-performing teams that delivered strategic impact across industries. Most recently, he served at NinjaTrader, where he established the company's research and insights function and expanded it across global markets. A trusted strategic advisor, Kinnear has supported executive teams through two major exits, including a $1.5 billion private acquisition.

Rooted in the Science of Why Brands Resonate

Kinnear's path into insights began with doctoral research examining why brands resonate with consumers, a question that has shaped his career

"Craig brings a rare combination: the intellectual rigor of a researcher and the operational experience of someone who has built insights functions from scratch, scaled them across global markets, and earned executive trust through complex business transitions. We're building a platform that makes deep consumer understanding available at enterprise scale, and Craig will be central to that mission."

— Neil Dixit, Founder and CEO, Panoplai

On Joining Panoplai

"The question of why brands matter to people, which is what got me hooked on consumer insights in the first place, is the same one I'll be exploring at Panoplai, but now with tools that make it possible to answer it faster and at a scale I've never had before. The platform's approach to digital twins and synthetic data is genuinely differentiated, and I'm excited to help enterprise clients unlock that value."

— Craig Kinnear, VP of Insights & Innovation, Panoplai

About Panoplai

Founded in 2021 under the name Glimpse, Panoplai is an AI-powered customer insights platform that helps organizations move from data to decisions faster and with confidence. Trusted by brands including Diageo, HubSpot, TripAdvisor, Mars, and Kraft Heinz, Panoplai's AI models achieve 90%+ alignment with human benchmarks, validated against 100+ million human Q&A pairs. Learn more at www.panoplai.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Hancock | Chief Operating Officer

[email protected] | www.panoplai.com | 303-250-3163

SOURCE Panoplai