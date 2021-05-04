Panoply Adds Square Native Connector to Growing List of Data Sources

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply , a cloud data platform that makes it easy to sync, store, and access business data, this month announced the addition of a new native connector for Square customers. With the addition of Square connector, retailers and small business users can gain deeper insight into their operations by importing Square data along with other advertising, marketing, and relevant e-commerce data to perform advanced analytics at scale.

Panoply offers a no-code approach to integrating business data from third-party data sources, including Shopify, HubSpot, MailChimp, Facebook Ads, PayPal, and iTunes, to name only a few. With the addition of a native Square connector, Square small business users can create complex analytics using data from multiple sources. Panoply automatically updates data so reports are always fresh, and the Panoply platform can scale to accommodate as many additional data sources and reports as required.

"Our new Square data connector makes Square transactional data even more valuable," says Paul Friesen, CEO of Panoply. "Our code-free approach to integrating multiple data sources makes it easy for business owners to create their own data models to gauge business performance. Being able to analyze data at scale and in more targeted ways provides more insight into customers and markets and points the way to grow businesses faster."

Panoply stores data in the cloud in analysis-ready tables to make it easier to combine data sources to get a 360-degree view of your business. The new native connector will make Square even more valuable to users by providing better business intelligence and an end-to-end view of business performance and operations. Panoply also allows Square users to store all their relevant data in one secure location to get insight whenever and wherever they need it.

About Panoply

Founded in 2015, Panoply offers data warehousing and code-free data integration that helps businesses unlock business intelligence without the pain of complex pipeline management or time-consuming data warehouse configuration. The company's best-in-class data analytics automates ETL processes and data warehouse setup to simplify the discovery of crucial insights that drive business growth. Panoply's no-code integrations make it easy to connect data sources such as MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, HubSpot, Salesforce, Shopify, Zendesk and Google Analytics, as well an array of BI and analytics tools, enabling analysis in minutes without development overhead.

For more information visit www.panoply.io .

