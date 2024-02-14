Panoply by SQream Unveils Enhanced All-in-One Data Platform Redefining Efficiency for SMBs

New visualization features will provide Panoply's customers with a more comprehensive solution, enabling them to create dashboards for faster insights, along with a simpler setup and better control and ownership over business data

NEW YORK , Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply, the leading end-to-end ELT and analytics solution by SQream , the data and analytics acceleration platform, announced today that it has launched their dashboards feature, optimizing their platform as a truly all-in-one solution for data management. This feature maximizes ease of use with in-platform dashboards, code-free ELT and a managed data warehouse, which translates to meaningful time and cost savings for businesses across industries.

Panoply, already known for its easy-to-use system, is now even more user-friendly with the announcement of its features that enable end-to-end data management. The various features now available within the platform include no-code data connectors, a managed data warehouse, and easy to build dashboards, which eliminate the need for customers to shop for multiple solutions and vendors to enable each element of their data stack.

Panoply's evolution into an all-in-one data solution enables businesses to consolidate their data sources and create visual dashboards for optimized business decisions. Its seamless integration eliminates compatibility issues, facilitating smooth data flow and faster insight delivery. Additionally, streamlined support provides users with a single point of contact by simplifying troubleshooting through expert assistance.

"Panoply is an important part of SQream's vision, which is to give data solutions to all types of organizations, from startups and SMBs to large enterprises." said Ami Gal, SQream CEO. "This latest release in Panoply answers our vision and closes the data stack loop with a comprehensive, end-to-end data solution,"

About Panoply by SQream

Panoply 's managed data warehouse plus ELT and dashboards make it easy for users to sync, store, access, and visualize their data without complex code. Panoply is a product line of SQream , a data analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. SQream's GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data, and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including LG Electronics, Samsung Display, Sinch, Orange, AIS, NCBA and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

