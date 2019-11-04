Panoply Delivers Lightning-Fast Time To Value With Availability of Panoply on Microsoft Azure

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply , a cloud data management platform built for analysts, announces a new, seamless integration with Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse. This combination makes it easier for our customers to take advantage of the industry-leading price-performance and security of Azure SQL Data Warehouse and combine it with easy data ingestion from Panoply.

Panoply with Azure SQL Data Warehouse offers end-to-end data pipeline management to empower any business to boost productivity and maintain a single source of data truth across disparate data sources - all in one place. Panoply's integration into Microsoft Azure means your data is constantly up-to-date with no ETL or coding required.

Using an innovative ELT (extract, load, transform) data ingestion method instead of traditional ETL, Panoply handles all data collection and greatly increases the speed of data ingestion. Panoply comes with over 15+ data source integrations built-in so you can get all your data aggregated and made easily queryable in just minutes in any BI visualization tool connected to your Azure SQL DW, Azure Synapse Analytics and/or Power BI.

"We're thrilled to announce Panoply's industry-leading data management solution is now available for Microsoft Azure users. Given the announcement of Microsoft's Azure Synapse Analytics, Panoply is the ideal companion that we're happy to bring to Azure users." says Panoply CEO and Co-Founder Yaniv Leven.

"We've been Panoply customers for years, and we're enthralled that Panoply is now available for Azure SQL Data Warehouse," says John Wessel, VP of IT and Digital at Fresh Water Systems. "As a multi-cloud company, we need Panoply's fast data ingestion across our solution set and Microsoft Azure is an ideal addition for us. For us, Panoply on Azure has been easy to implement and Azure SQL Data Warehouse's performance has been super impressive!"

About Panoply

Panoply's mission is to make every business data-driven. That's why the company created the only data management platform built for analysts that automates all three key aspects of the data stack: ingestion, management, and query optimization. With Panoply, anyone can set up a data warehouse to collect and combine all their data in minutes, on their own, without help from IT or engineering. Panoply is based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital and C5 Capital.

