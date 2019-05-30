Panoply Launches Xero Data Connector

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply , the cloud data management platform built for analysts, announced its newest data connector - the leading accounting suite Xero . With Xero support, Panoply customers can analyze and track accounting and finance performance and metrics with their data visualization/business intelligence tool of choice.

Panoply's new Xero connector joins other data sources such as Facebook, Twitter, Google Analytics, Salesforce and 150+ more that can be added and combined into Panoply's. This means Panoply customers can access financial and accounting data in addition to social media, search and display ad metrics with any other data, such as eCommerce, product analytics or CRM data.

In mere minutes, Panoply customers have all their data in one place, giving finance teams and data analysts a holistic view of their data to gain actionable insights in near real-time.

Panoply is different from other data management solutions because it lets anyone add and combine Xero financial data with any other financial, sales, CRM and other data sources - on their own, without the help of IT and engineering, eliminating bottlenecks and wait times associated with building a data pipeline.

"Everything we do at Panoply is customer-focused and Xero joins our long list of data connectors that are the result of requests from happy Panoply users. We welcome our friends in finance to the data party!", says Panoply CEO Yaniv Leven.

Panoply's mission is to make every business data-driven. That's why the company created the only data management platform built for analysts that automates all three key aspects of the data stack: ingestion, management, and query optimization. With Panoply, anyone can set up a data warehouse to collect and combine all their data in minutes, on their own, without help from IT or engineering. Panoply is based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital and C5 Capital.

