Panoply Named a 2019 "Cool Vendor" in Data Management by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply , the cloud data management platform built for analytics, has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management in its report dated June 7, 2019.

In the report by the world's leading research and advisory company, analysts Mark Beyer, Eric Thoo, Adam Ronthal, and Ehtisham Zaidi included Panoply amongst vendors that, "offer data and analytics leaders ways to introduce collaborative, modern data management strategies."

The report states: "In 2019, data management is now a required and distributed multicloud discipline…The selected vendors in this research are primarily examples of tools that will serve as potential contributors in this new distributed world."

When asked about the accolades from Gartner, Yaniv Leven, Panoply CEO and Co-Founder said, "We're honored to be named a Cool Vendor in Data Management by Gartner. We believe the research reflects what our customers already know - Panoply is dedicated to bringing their companies' data together in one place with no coding or IT work - they want their insights delivered in a self-optimizing and AI-enhanced way."

Gartner only recognized three companies in its June 2019 Cool Vendors in Data Management report, placing Panoply in very exclusive company amongst those delivering the next-generation of data management technology.

Subscribers may access the report here .

About Panoply

Panoply's mission is to make every business data-driven. That's why the company created the only data management platform built for analytics that automates all three key aspects of the data stack: data collection, management, and query optimization. Panoply is based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital and C5 Capital.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Panoply

Related Links

https://panoply.io

