Panoply raises $10 million in funding to revolutionize the data analytics stack

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply , the world's first all-in-one cloud data platform, today announced an additional $10 million investment from Ibex Investors and C5 Capital, bringing the total amount raised to $24 million.

"Simplicity and ease of use are top of mind for growing organizations with data needs," says Nicole Priel, Vice President at Ibex Investors. "By democratizing the creation and management of data infrastructure, we believe that Panoply offers unparalleled capabilities for organizations without the need for costly and complicated engineering efforts."

Based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Panoply is a cloud data platform that combines data warehousing and code-free data integrations. By simplifying ETL and data warehouse management, Panoply makes best-in-class data analysis accessible to teams of all sizes, enabling users like alcohol delivery service Saucey and bike share leader Motivate to discover crucial insights that drive business growth.

"C5 is thrilled to co-lead the funding round in Panoply with Ibex," said C5 Capital Founder and Chief Executive, André Pienaar. "Panoply's innovative cloud data platform provides cost savings and allows enterprises to leverage all their data to enable analysis and AI applications to strengthen decision making and competitive advantage. Our investment supports Panoply to continue to lead the data sector with innovation."

The funding will enable the expansion of sales and marketing efforts to fuel the continued growth of its analyst-centric platform that unlocks sophisticated data analytics without painful data warehouse and pipeline management.

"I'm excited to have Ibex Investors as a new partner and am thrilled to have C5 Capital continue investing in our vision," says CEO Yaniv Leven . "We aspire to make analysts' lives simpler and more productive by making it easier for them to sync, store, and access their data, and this funding will go a long way toward that mission."

Trusted software review sites like Gartner Peer Insights, Capterra, and G2 all recognize Panoply for its innovative approach and ease of use. Recently, Panoply was awarded Easiest Setup, Fastest Implementation, Best Est. ROI, and Easiest to Do Business With by G2, the world's largest software marketplace and review platform. G2's awards are based on more than one million verified reviews of over 57,000 software companies, making them the People's Choice Awards of software.

"Data is critical and operating with that data is critical, but I have a staunch belief in not doing something that's not core to the business you're in," said Lorenzo Ciacci, VP of Technology at NurseGrid/Healthstream. "When it comes to building ETL and data normalization, the less I have to think about it and the more I can trust that it's working, the better off we are and that's why Panoply is so essential."

Panoply's unique combination of data warehousing and ETL represents an important new phase in how companies manage their data. While traditional data infrastructure requires complex technical expertise and dedicated oversight, Panoply gives analysts more control over their data by making it possible to set up a data warehouse and start syncing data in under five minutes.

Key features of the Panoply platform include:

Code-free data integrations for seamless syncing

Automated data warehouse configuration and management

Connections to all major BI and analytical tools

Industry-leading onboarding and support

About Panoply

Panoply enables companies to sync, store, and access all their data via an all-in-one cloud data platform that combines ETL and data warehousing. Based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Panoply was launched to select users in 2016 and moved to general availability in November 2017. For more information, visit www.panoply.io .

About Ibex Investors

Founded in 2003, Ibex Investors is a US-based multi-strategy investment firm targeting outsized returns through differentiated global strategies. Ibex proactively seeks out markets and opportunities commonly dismissed as too difficult or too different and prides itself on finding the hidden gems often overlooked by others. Ibex is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional presence in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.ibexinvestors.com .

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm, focused on investing in and building companies in the secure data ecosystem, including cyber security, Cloud infrastructure, and applied data analytics. Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in Washington D.C., Munich, and Luxembourg. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com .

Press kit with images

SOURCE Panoply

Related Links

http://www.panoply.io

