Panopto And Matrox Introduce Jointly Developed Media Capture Appliance

In recent years, businesses and universities have expanded their AV infrastructure to provide video recording and streaming capabilities in more classrooms and conference rooms. To scale effectively, these organizations increasingly require video capture solutions that can be installed easily by in-house staff and that take up minimal space in the room.

In response to this growing demand, Panopto and Matrox engineering teams jointly developed the Maevex 6020. With a compact form factor, low power usage, and whisper-quiet operation, the appliance is ideal for organizations looking for broadcast-quality video recording and streaming at an affordable price point. By simply connecting the appliance to the network and plugging in video sources, businesses and universities can:

Capture live and on-demand video: An intuitive, web-based dashboard enables the scheduling of video recordings and live broadcasts from anywhere. Customers can also control, schedule and monitor recordings from their phone using the Remote Control capability in Panopto for iOS and Android.

The appliance is built for simple operation with no extraneous features. It provides presenters with a visual indicator of the current recording state, and one-touch controls to start, stop, and pause recordings. In addition, the appliance enables organizations to automate the capture and streaming of presentations, lectures, meetings and events. It supports the scheduling of one-time and recurring events, remote configuration of recording devices, and previews of video feeds and audio histograms.

"Every classroom, conference room, and auditorium has unique logistical requirements, and we built Panopto to support infinite customization of the AV infrastructure in these learning spaces," said Eric Burns, co-founder and CEO of Panopto. "Regardless of the form factor or use case, our goal is to provide a best-in-class video capture solution. Through our partnership with Matrox, we're taking the next logical step in this strategy, working with an industry leader to provide a sleek, compact device that has the power and reliability of larger appliances at an affordable price point."

"Maevex technology is the latest in Matrox's line of realtime, multi-channel encoding solutions for the enterprise and education markets," said David Chiappini, vice president of research and development at Matrox. "When you combine the performance and ease-of-use of this technology with Panopto's video management and search capabilities, you get an industry-leading, end-to-end solution for video-based communications and learning in the cloud or on-premises."

The Maevex 6020 remote recorder will be released this fall with full pricing details coming later this summer. For more information about the device, or to sign up to purchase the appliance, Panopto customers should contact their account executive.

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

About Matrox Graphics Inc.

Matrox Graphics is a global manufacturer of reliable, high-quality ASICs, boards, appliances, and software. Backed by in-house design expertise and dedicated customer support, Matrox products deliver stellar capture, extension, distribution, and display. Engineering high-quality products since 1976, Matrox technology is trusted by professionals and partners worldwide. Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/graphics.

