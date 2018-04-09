Panopto Announces Support For NewTek NDI® Standard

Since its introduction in 2015, NewTek's NDI standard has generated widespread industry support from video camera, production switcher, and capture card vendors including Panasonic, JVC, Magewell, Osprey, AverMedia, Telestream, Teradek, and Matrox. With today's announcement, NDI-compatible devices from these manufacturers can directly connect to Panopto as part of a live or on-demand video streaming workflow.

For many organizations, Panopto's support for NDI will add a new level of flexibility to managing video capture infrastructure. NDI-compatible equipment can be moved from room to room whenever necessary, without the need to maintain a hard pairing between camera and encoder. In this environment, a virtualized fleet of Panopto encoders could be reconfigured on the fly to different video capture devices.

NDI also works in concert with Panopto's distributed video capture. This unique capability enables organizations to synchronize physically separate video sources in the cloud and stream them as a single production. For example, Panopto could synchronize an NDI-enabled camera at the back of an auditorium with a demo laptop on stage, capturing both feeds simultaneously and streaming them to a live audience without the need for physical connections between the video sources.

"Since Panopto's founding in 2007, we've had a relentless focus on simplifying video capture and management workflows," said Eric Burns, co-founder and CEO of Panopto. "Today's support for NDI is the next logical step toward this goal, making it easier and less expensive for our customers to deploy their video infrastructure and reconfigure it as the needs of their organizations evolve."

"Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production," said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek. "NDI-enabled products like Panopto create efficiencies and opportunities in live and on-demand production for customers that didn't previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today."

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

About NDI

NDI is in use on millions of devices and allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP. NDI can encode, transmit and receive many streams of high quality, low latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real time. This benefits any network-connected video device, including video mixers, graphics systems, capture cards, and many other production devices. This makes it possible to exponentially increase the number of sources available for live production switching, without directly attaching to devices, changing locations, or investing in expensive, high-bandwidth networks that simply replace SDI-based workflows. #NDIcentral

For more information on NDI, visit https://www.newtek.com/ndi/.

