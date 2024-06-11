Panopto Certifies Magewell USB, PCIe and M.2 Capture Devices for High-Performance Video Ingest

Magewell's USB Capture, USB Capture Plus, Pro Capture and Eco Capture families officially endorsed for use with Panopto video management solutions

PITTSBURGH and NANJING, China, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Video interface innovator Magewell and video learning leader Panopto today announced that the latter has officially endorsed Magewell's vast array of USB, PCI Express and M.2-based video capture devices for use with Panopto's AI-powered video management solutions for higher education and workforce training. The new Panopto Compatible certification further reinforces Magewell's USB Capture , USB Capture Plus , Pro Capture and Eco Capture families as the preferred choice of systems integrators, AV professionals and industry partners for bringing high-quality video and audio into market-leading software solutions.

Video learning leader Panopto has certified Magewell’s popular USB, PCI Express and M.2-based video capture devices for use with Panopto’s AI-powered video management solutions for higher education and workforce training.

Magewell will showcase its complete range of video capture, streaming, IP conversion and production solutions in booth C5747 at InfoComm 2024, taking place June 12 to 14 in Las Vegas.

Featuring driver-free installation and automatic input format detection for true plug-and-play operation, Magewell's USB Capture and USB Capture Plus external capture devices enable all types of computers including laptops to easily and reliably bring AV signals into software through a standard USB 3.0 interface. High-performance Pro Capture PCI Express cards are designed for installation in Windows, Mac and Linux computers and are available in single, dual and quad-channel models with a flexible choice of input interfaces and resolutions. Meanwhile, the Eco Capture family of ultra-compact M.2 cards offers low-latency capture with low power consumption for small and embedded systems where full-sized PCIe slots are unavailable.

Panopto is an AI-powered video content management platform that simplifies using video to capture information for educational institutions and enterprise teams. Panopto users can share information via video securely and manage a full library of searchable video-based intelligent knowledge assets, all in one single platform.

"Magewell video capture devices deliver an excellent combination of reliability, performance and affordability that have made them very popular with our customers over the years," said Dean Offord, Lead Partner Solutions Engineer at Panopto. "We are pleased to officially certify them for seamless compatibility with our platform and will continue to support product development and updates as needed to align to the Magewell product line."

"The Panopto platform is highly regarded in the education and enterprise learning markets, and we're excited that they have reinforced our long-standing interoperability with this new certification," said Amy Zhou, Director of Sales at Magewell. "Beyond our capture devices, we look forward to working closely with Panopto to expand the synergies between our respective solutions."

For more information about Magewell, please visit magewell.com . To learn more about Panopto, please visit panopto.com .

About Panopto – Panopto, the leading video-learning platform, makes the future of learning flexible for educational institutions and smarter teams. AI-driven features connect students to accessible coursework and classrooms and employees to searchable training – wherever they are, whenever they need it. To learn more visit Panopto.com .

About Magewell – Magewell ( www.magewell.com ) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

SOURCE Magewell