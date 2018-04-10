Panopto Introduces the Easiest Way to Manage, Search, and Replay GoToMeeting Recordings

For many organizations, recording online meetings and web conferences has become an efficient way to preserve and share the knowledge of their employees. Many web conferencing solutions, including GoToMeeting, provide basic recording functionality that captures the audio and screen content presented in online meetings. However, GoToMeeting's built-in recording capability has three fundamental shortcomings:

At the end of a meeting, GoToMeeting recordings are simply downloaded to the presenter's computer, limiting how easily they can be shared with co-workers. GoToMeeting video files aren't formatted for efficient streaming across corporate networks and the internet, creating an unnecessary strain on bandwidth. GoToMeeting recordings don't make the content from online meetings searchable, thereby limiting the value of each video as an on-demand reference for other employees.

Today's announcement addresses these shortcomings with an elegant solution that requires minimal setup and configuration. Users simply install GoToMeeting, install Panopto, and click one checkbox within the Panopto interface. From that point, any recordings initiated from GoToMeeting will be automatically uploaded to Panopto and published to the user's personal folder for instant access and secure sharing.

"Online meetings have become the preferred way to exchange ideas and information in real time, but their value is transient if the meetings aren't recorded and shared," said Eric Burns, co-founder and CEO of Panopto. "Today, we're taking the next logical step, enabling employees to automatically publish their GoToMeeting recordings and share them in a secure, searchable video library."

Making GoToMeeting Recordings Network-friendly and Searchable

When GoToMeeting recordings are uploaded to Panopto, they're automatically transcoded for optimal playback on any device and efficient streaming across corporate WANs and the internet using modern video streaming protocols.

Panopto also indexes each GoToMeeting recording so that the content presented during the meeting, including every word spoken and shown on-screen, can be searched by keyword without the need for manual tagging. This enables viewers to find and fast-forward to precise moments in the meeting where a given topic was covered.

Panopto's GoToMeeting integration will be available at no additional cost to Panopto customers. This new integration with GoToMeeting follows similar integrations Panopto has established with other web conferencing solutions, including Zoom, Bluejeans, and Skype for Business.

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panopto-introduces-the-easiest-way-to-manage-search-and-replay-gotomeeting-recordings-300626965.html

SOURCE Panopto

Related Links

http://www.panopto.com

