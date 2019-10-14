Panopto Launches the Must-Have Add-On for Zoom

The Value and Challenge of Meetings In recent years, online meetings have become the most valuable digital asset within businesses. More than email, documents, slide decks, and spreadsheets, meetings are where employees exchange ideas, solve problems, and achieve alignment on key organizational issues. In the US alone, there are between 36 and 56 million business meetings held every day 1 , and on average, employees attend 62 meetings each month. 2

Unfortunately, much of the valuable information exchanged in these meetings is lost. Only an hour after a meeting ends, employees can recall just 44 percent of the content discussed. And six days after a meeting, that number drops to 25 percent.3 Meeting minutes do little to address the issue, as they capture only a tiny fraction of the discussion and can't reproduce the nuances of conversation nor the details of visual aids such as whiteboards and screen sharing.

The Solution: Recording Meetings at Scale

To overcome this challenge, many organizations have begun recording their meetings. For colleagues who couldn't attend, recordings make it possible to watch the meeting on-demand from any device. For meeting attendees, recordings make it possible to review decisions and important ideas in perfect fidelity. And for the organization, meeting recordings help preserve institutional knowledge in the face of employee turnover.

When organizations start capturing meetings, they need a centralized repository for discovering, accessing, and sharing the recordings. To address growing market demand, Panopto has developed the most comprehensive add-on to Zoom for managing meeting recordings at scale.

The solution automatically uploads Zoom recordings to Panopto's video content management system. Once uploaded, the recordings are indexed for inside-video search, enabling viewers to find any word spoken or shared on-screen during the meeting.

With Panopto, Zoom administrators can use single sign-on (SSO) to simplify credential management and reduce internal support costs. They can set permissions for individual recordings, playlists, and departmental collections of videos. They can securely embed videos and playlists into learning management systems, content management systems, CRM systems, and other web portals. And they can audit employee viewing activity to ensure compliance with internal policies and industry regulations.

For meeting hosts, Panopto automatically shares Zoom recordings with meeting attendees, and simplifies sharing with other individuals and groups within the organization. Hosts also benefit from an easy-to-use video editor and analytics that show who watched each video and whether they watched through to completion.

For meeting attendees, Panopto provides an interactive and engaging playback experience. A unique video player enables attendees to control how they watch the recording—seeing all participants at once, focusing on just the active speaker alongside their shared on-screen content, or zooming in to see shared content in a full-screen view. Attendees can also bookmark key moments within videos in order to easily recall important information. They can chat about relevant topics after the meeting using threaded discussions. And they can watch the meetings offline using the Panopto mobile app.

"Video conferencing and video content management are both having a transformative effect on how we exchange ideas and expertise," said Sean Gorman, Chief Operating Officer of Panopto. "Through our integration with Zoom, we're taking the next logical step, bringing these technologies together so that the ideas and insights shared in online meetings are instantly accessible from anywhere, on any device."

"As the leader in cloud video communications, Zoom understands the importance of live and on-demand video," said Thiya Ramalingham, Head of Platforms for Zoom. "We want to provide our customers with the best experience for storing, managing, and sharing their Zoom recordings, and Panopto provides one of the best-in-class services in this area."

Panopto is unveiling the new integration at Zoomtopia 2019. The integration can also be found on the Zoom App Marketplace , where Panopto customers can access it as part of their Panopto subscription at no additional cost.

About Panopto

Panopto is how professionals share knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

