Panopto Named a Contender in the 2020 Aragon Research Globe for Web and Video Conferencing

SEATTLE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasingly, video is becoming the most effective medium for capturing, communicating, and sharing knowledge. And with the right video management platform, organizations can maximize productivity by making it easy to access and search within meeting recordings.

Panopto, a leading video management solution , today announced it has been named a Contender by Aragon Research in its Globe™ for Web and Video Conferencing, 2020. This is the first time Panopto was chosen to be included as part of this report.

"Panopto has made significant investments over the last year, including deep integrations with LMS providers and video conferencing solutions like Zoom," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research and author of the report. "These investments have allowed Panopto to extend its footprint in enterprise and higher education as a complete solution for video-based learning, meeting recordings, and live event streaming."

Aragon identified Panopto as a Contender due to the platform's qualities such as completeness of video management offerings and live-streaming capabilities and noted that Panopto offers "some of the most extensive meeting recording options."1

Among companies of all sizes, Panopto is a vital component for online training, meeting recordings, event broadcasting, employee onboarding, and securely storing video assets. Within universities, Panopto is the leading solution for centralizing and managing video content, recording lectures, distance learning, flipping the classroom, and integrating video with learning management systems.

"More organizations are realizing that valuable institutional knowledge can be easily captured in meeting recordings," said Sean Gorman, COO of Panopto. "As demand for Panopto continues to accelerate across all vertical industries, we're honored to be identified as a Contender in this report."

A complimentary copy of the 2020 Aragon Research Globe for Web and Video Conferencing can be found at https://panop.to/2020-AragonGlobe.

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Panopto

Panopto is the leading video platform that empowers businesses and universities to easily create secure, searchable video libraries. An all-in-one solution for creating, managing, storing, searching, and sharing videos, Panopto helps people and their organizations communicate complex ideas more clearly — in less time. Panopto was founded in 2007 and has been consistently recognized for its innovative video technologies, rapidly growing global customer base, and award-winning company culture. Today, Panopto is the largest repository of secure video assets in the world. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

[1] Aragon Research "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Web and Video Conferencing, 2020" by Jim Lundy, March 2020.

