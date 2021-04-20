Panopto Partners with K1 to Accelerate Growth and Acquire K-12 Video Platform

SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, the leading video management system provider for education and enterprises, today announced it has received a significant investment from K1 Investment Management, LLC ("K1"), a leading investment firm focusing on high-growth enterprise software companies. The investment will allow Panopto to continue to scale its operations in the enterprise and education markets, and will help the company add complementary offerings and technologies by leveraging K1's dedicated operations team and direct sourcing capabilities.

"We are excited to partner with K1 and accelerate our mission to help anyone share knowledge using video," said Eric Burns, CEO and Co-Founder at Panopto. "We believe video should be easy to securely create, share, search, and view, and we will relentlessly invent new ways to make this a reality. I have never been more optimistic about the road ahead." Sean Gorman, COO at Panopto added, "Video has become a mission-critical way for organizations to communicate. Panopto is a video management system with enormous opportunity to expand its reach and simplify every aspect of video. Now is the perfect time to accelerate our growth path, fueled by K1's partnership."

Panopto's secure, searchable video management system has been adopted by more than 1,000 companies and universities worldwide, including Brown University, Cornell University, Imperial College London, National University of Singapore, Northwestern University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, and the University of Washington. Fortune 500 companies that depend on Panopto to keep their employees productive include Dana, Freeport Minerals, John Hancock, Kimberly-Clark, New York Life, Sanmina, Tableau, and VMware.

"The tools we had at Dartmouth weren't working for us. Our innovative partner at the Thayer School of Engineering recommended Panopto, and once we explored it, we were off to the races," said Mitch Davis, Dartmouth CIO. "Our entire adoption of Panopto was based on improving the user experience. Panopto puts the user first, which aligns perfectly with Dartmouth's mission."

"The rapid growth of remote work and live meeting recordings meant that HubSpot had to find a way to scale. We turned to Panopto because we needed a secure, easy-to-use solution that offers great support and is nimble enough to handle our many feature requests." said Johny Jacques, HubSpot collaboration engineer. "With Panopto, we now have a secure, searchable video and meeting recording library that we all love."

Working alongside K1, Panopto recently completed its acquisition of Ensemble Video, a video platform focused on the K-12 and higher education markets. Ensemble Video has been successfully deployed in hundreds of organizations with a goal of simplifying video management.

"Panopto has an impressive history of industry leadership with customer-friendly solutions and rapid growth," said George Mansour, Principal at K1. "We look forward to assisting Eric and Sean in their vision to help organizations build, manage, and search highly secure video libraries of institutional knowledge. The acquisition of Ensemble complements Panopto's strengths in recording video from any source, and delivering it securely wherever viewers go to find knowledge."

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video management, and inside-video-search technology. Today, Panopto's video management system is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

About K1

K1 builds category-leading enterprise software companies. As a global investment firm, K1 assists high-growth businesses to achieve successful outcomes, and invests alongside strong management teams that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. With over 100 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes by assisting with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to assist portfolio companies scale efficiently. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 150 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, ChiroTouch, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, Graduway, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information about K1, please visit k1capital.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/k1im.

