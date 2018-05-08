Panorama Consulting Solutions Hires "New" Director of Expert Witness Services

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Consulting Solutions, the world's leading independent ERP consulting firm, recently hired Bill Baumann as Director of Expert Witness Services. Baumann was previously with Panorama for two and a half years, playing a role in business development and serving as a Director of Client Services, overseeing Panorama ERP software selection and implementation projects, as well as expert witness engagements.

Baumann has more than 35 years of experience in marketing strategy, direct sales, account management and C-level management. In his new role, Baumann will forge relationships with prospects interested in any of Panorama's expert services, including expert witness testimony, project recovery and independent verification and validation.

"Our expert services are poised to make the jump to the next level," said Baumann. "I'm excited to contribute to the development of one of Panorama's most valuable service areas."

Baumann's expert witness background has contributed to his holistic perspective when it comes to investigating the causes of failed ERP implementations. He is skilled at identifying root causes that extend beyond technology, and he considers failure points related to change management and business process management. Baumann has ERP implementation experience on both the client and vendor side, giving him an understanding of both parties involved in ERP lawsuits.

"I'm glad to be joining such a talented and dedicated team," said Baumann. "Our combined expertise will undoubtedly help companies succeed in their digital transformation initiatives."

Baumann will be participating in Panorama's upcoming ERP Boot Camp on May 22-23 in Chicago, IL. He will share his expertise in independent verification and validation and discuss the importance of using a third-party to audit project deliverables. Visit Panorama's website to learn more about ERP Boot Camp.

About Panorama Consulting Solutions

Panorama Consulting Solutions specializes in enterprise consulting, infrastructure consulting and digital transformation for mid- to large-sized, private and public sector organizations across the globe. One-hundred percent independent of affiliation, Panorama helps firms evaluate and select software, implement software and navigate organizational changes to ensure that clients realize the full benefits of their enterprise software projects. Panorama also offers IT strategy, business process reengineering, IT staffing, independent verification and validation, project management oversight, expert witness testimony and litigation support.

More information can be found on its website, Panorama-Consulting.com and Twitter feed, Twitter.com/PanoramaERP.

