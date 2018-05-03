Panorama Consulting Solutions Hires "New" Senior Marketing Strategist

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Consulting Solutions, the world's leading independent ERP consulting firm, recently hired Jenifer Aldrich as Senior Marketing Strategist.

Jennifer has more than five years of experience developing and executing marketing plans for technology companies. In her previous position at Amplifire, she developed digital content to promote the company's e-learning solution to a variety of industries. Prior to Amplifire, Jennifer worked for Panorama as Manager of Demand Generation. In this role, she managed Panorama's marketing automation platform, created digital content, and coordinated the development of all marketing tactics.

"I'm glad I decided to return to Panorama and reconnect with old friends and colleagues," said Jennifer. "My new role will give me an opportunity to make a big impact on Panorama's image and expand our reach."

Now that she has returned to Panorama, she will be working on a re-branding initiative, which will include a website redesign, a messaging overhaul, and a new marketing automation platform. The goal is to change the way leads engage with Panorama by providing highly targeted, relevant content. This new marketing strategy will incorporate digital channels that have not been previously explored by Panorama.

"We have an experienced team of consultants who are passionate about transforming organizations," said Jennifer. "Each of these people has a unique skillset, and I hope to convey this through Panorama's marketing content."

The marketing team is led by Calvin Hamler, Managing Partner of Panorama. Visit Panorama's website to meet the rest of the Panorama team.

About Panorama Consulting Solutions

Panorama Consulting Solutions specializes in enterprise consulting, infrastructure consulting and digital transformation for mid- to large-sized, private and public sector organizations across the globe. One-hundred percent independent of affiliation, Panorama helps firms evaluate and select software, implement software and navigate organizational changes to ensure that clients realize the full benefits of their enterprise software projects. Panorama also offers IT strategy, business process reengineering, IT staffing, independent verification and validation, project management oversight, expert witness testimony and litigation support.

More information can be found on its website, Panorama-Consulting.com and Twitter feed, Twitter.com/PanoramaERP.

