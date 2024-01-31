Panorama Education Expands Dynamic Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

Melissa Gardner and Trey Yost join Panorama to scale the company's impact, revenue engine, and brand

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education , an education technology company that enables student academic success and well-being, today announced the appointment of Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Gardner and Chief Revenue Officer Trey Yost.

Melissa and Trey build upon the existing strength of the company's leadership team , joining CEO Aaron Feuer, Chief Technology Officer Daniel Johnson, Chief Legal Officer Andrew Ting, Chief People Officer Lisa Woodson, Chief Client Officer Denise Grimley, and Chief Product Officer Jessica Tiwari.

Melissa joins Panorama Education from cloud-based software company PowerSchool, where she served as Group Vice President of Marketing. Melissa's passion for creating dynamic teams, harnessing the power of digital innovation, and building strong brands that resonate with customers complements her deep understanding of educator needs and the K-12 landscape. She will lead marketing and communications for Panorama Education, sharing the nationwide stories of academic successes achieved using Panorama.

Trey previously served as Benevity's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, bringing significant experience building revenue organizations at scale, developing high-performing teams, and achieving revenue repeatability and predictability. He will oversee all aspects of sales and account management to meet the needs of school districts across the country using Panorama Education's products to connect what students and parents want to see in the classroom with the school districts that can make it happen.

"Melissa and Trey are proven leaders who are laser-focused on our mission, culture and commitment to student success," said Panorama Education CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Feuer. "Giving parents, students and teachers a voice to improve education has only become more important since our founding, and our new leadership additions will help amplify academic success and share those stories."

Melissa joins the Panorama Education team with over 20 years of experience across K-12 education, B2B SaaS, and consumer marketing. She has a proven track record of driving significant revenue growth in organizations across startups to Fortune 100 companies, having held senior leadership positions at PowerSchool, Lanyon and Motorola, where she was responsible for brand building, product and content marketing, communications, and demand generation during key growth phases. Melissa attended the University of Otago in New Zealand where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature.

Trey has 15+ years of experience building high performance go-to-market teams and is passionate about culture, teamwork, and accountability. He has held senior leadership positions at Benevity, where he successfully built one of the highest performing growth-stage SaaS sales organizations; and Active Network and DealerTrack Technologies, where he was responsible for leading the sales team, driving revenue growth, and improving business operations. Trey attended Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business where he received an MBA in Business Administration and Management, following his undergraduate studies at The University of Kansas.

About Panorama Education

Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama's software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and life skills development. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools and 2,000 districts across the United States.

