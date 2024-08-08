Panorama Education Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education , an education technology company that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, today announced the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Catherine Chang. Catherine will lead the company's financial operations and strategic growth initiatives to help address the diverse needs of students, parents and school districts across the nation.

Catherine's appointment follows the recent additions to Panorama Education's executive team, Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Gardner and Chief Revenue Officer Trey Yost.

Catherine Chang

Catherine is a seasoned financial executive, joining Panorama from a global cybersecurity firm, BlueVoyant, where she served as Chief Financial Officer and led a number of strategic acquisitions and capital raises. During her six-year tenure at BlueVoyant, Catherine held a number of different roles including Chief Strategy Officer and Head of U.S. Strategy, focusing on corporate strategy and development. Previously, she served as Vice President in Firm Strategy & Execution and Office of the Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Stanley, where she evaluated and advised senior management on principal mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, as well as strategic opportunities for the firm.

"Catherine's keen understanding of what it takes for a business to have an impact at scale is a great asset to our leadership team," said Panorama Education CEO and Co-founder, Aaron Feuer. "Her experience building strategic and collaborative finance teams, and developing high-quality companies positioned for long-term success, will power Panorama to continue delivering innovative solutions that help overcome the challenges facing our schools—like chronic absenteeism and reading proficiency."

Catherine joins the Panorama team with 15+ years of experience in finance, leading high-performing teams and driving organizational growth in dynamic environments. Catherine attended Harvard University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Psychology.

About Panorama Education

Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama's software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and life skills development. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools and 2,000 districts across the United States.

