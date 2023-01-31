Panorama Education Strengthens its Experienced C-Suite with New Chief Technology Officer

Danny Johnson joins Panorama to propel the company's technology, which supports student success in schools across the US

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education, an education technology company that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, today announced the appointment of Danny Johnson as Chief Technology Officer. This leadership addition follows the recently announced Chief Product Officer, Jessica Tiwari, and Chief Legal Officer, Andrew Ting. The momentum of Panorama's senior leadership bench reflects the company's growth as it scales product development to support students, parents, and teachers through pandemic recovery and beyond.

As Chief Technology Officer, Danny will be responsible for leading and growing the engineering organization that builds the Panorama platform, setting and executing Panorama's technology strategy, and driving ambitious product development. This work will be done with one goal in mind: to continue connecting what students, parents, and educators need in the classroom with the school districts who can make it happen.

"Danny's role is critically important as educators rely on our platform every day to understand what their students and families need at a local level," said Aaron Feuer, Co-Founder and CEO of Panorama Education. "These needs vary greatly from community to community, and Danny's position is key in leading the technology that identifies what types of support is needed for student success across academics, attendance, behavior, and well-being —all of which lead to greater academic success. His strong background, technical skills and experience leading collaborative teams will propel our ever-growing technology vision for the Panorama platform."

Danny brings a well-rounded combination of technical skill, team-building, leadership, and cross-functional collaboration experience to Panorama. He joins the team having most recently served as VP of Product and Engineering at Ridgeline, a financial services SaaS platform, where he joined as one of the first employees and helped build a team of 350+. Previously, Danny had a decade-long leadership career at Workday, where he was a key leader in helping scale the company through IPO and beyond. Danny also helped build both the Financials product and launch Workday Student, a higher education student information system. Earlier in his career, Danny held engineering and product management roles at Oracle and PeopleSoft.

About Panorama Education

Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama's software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and social-emotional learning. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools, 2,000 districts and 50 states.

