Panorama Education Unveils Study Highlighting the Correlation Between Student Perceptions and Chronic Absenteeism in K-12 Education

New Insights Reveal Key Factors Within a School's Control to Improve Chronic Absenteeism

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education , a leading education technology company that enables student academic success and well-being, today unveiled the results of the largest study of K-12 students in the United States examining how student perceptions correlate to chronic absenteeism.

Leveraging a sample of anonymized data from over 7,000 schools and 11 million students, the study reveals that schools have the power to influence a student's likelihood of being chronically absent as much as 22%. The factors within a school's locus of control are distinctly different in elementary, middle, and high school students.

Key findings from the study include:

In elementary schools, students who feel safe at school are less likely to miss 10% or more days in a school year, the definition of chronic absence.

In middle schools, students who feel safe at school, feel that school provides a positive setting for learning and growth, and have overall positive feelings are less likely to miss a lot of school.

In high schools, students with social awareness; supportive relationships; and the ability to set goals, plan and manage time; are the least likely to be chronically absent.

Identifying the root causes of chronic absenteeism has historically been complex, given the multitude of factors that come into play at home, in the community, with individuals and in schools1. Following the pandemic, absenteeism has been plaguing education systems nationwide and has both state and federal-level focus to get students in the classroom consistently. By analyzing the findings of this study, school and district leaders can gain valuable insights to holistically address chronic absenteeism challenges across all K-12 grade levels.

"Being able to cross-examine student perceptions with absence rates in such a large national sample gives educators much-needed insights into new ways for us to address this enormous issue," said Panorama Education CEO Aaron Feuer. "What's even more powerful is that all of these insights are things that a school can control, allowing educators to implement strategies that combat absenteeism directly."

The full white paper, Understanding the Link: The Correlation Between Student Mindsets and Chronic Absenteeism, written by Senior Research Scientist Andrew Schaper, Ph.D.; Director of Data Science Douglas Coulter, MPA; Data Scientist Edderic Ugaddan, and Playbook Content Director Nick Woolf, M.A. can be found at panoramaed.com/impact/research .

To learn more about Panorama Education and how the company helps students achieve academic success and well-being, please visit panoramaed.com .

1. Kearney, C. A., & Graczyk, P. A. (2022). Multi-tiered systems of support for school attendance and its problems: An unlearning perspective for areas of high chronic absenteeism. Frontiers in Education, 7, 1020150. https://doi.org/10.3389/feduc.2022.1020150

